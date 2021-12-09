It garners plenty of praise for its fresh seafood and casual atmosphere, and the proprietors of Smack Shack are extending their suburban reach again with the opening of a new restaurant in Bloomington.
The Bloomington location began serving dinner Dec. 7, and will begin offering lunch Dec. 15. After more than a decade serving a variety of coastal delicacies in Minneapolis, the newest Smack Shack is open for business on the Edina border, in the longtime home of Minnesota’s last Fuddruckers. The former home of hamburgers now features lobster bisque, king crab legs, whole Maine lobster and renowned crab cakes.
Tell anyone that Smack Shack’s new home is the former Fuddruckers, and “everyone knows exactly where it’s at,” owner Josh Thoma observed.
Smack Shack inhabits the same building, but the restaurant partners gutted the entire space to give it a coastal makeover. The goal was to open the restaurant by summer, but asbestos abatement and delays in procuring some of its necessary details dragged out the renovation through November, Thoma explained.
The success of Smack Shack dates back to 2010, when the concept began with a food truck parked in Minneapolis. The success of the mobile kitchen during its first season of food service sent Thoma and partner Kevin Fitzgerald in search of a year-round kitchen to refine and expand their menu. That led them to The 1029 Bar in Northeast Minneapolis, where food options were limited to frozen pizzas, Thoma recalled.
The handshake agreement between the bar owners and restaurateurs remains to this day, and Smack Shack’s success has grown to include a North Loop location in Minneapolis, a Terminal 1 location at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and a Potluck food hall location at Rosedale Center in Roseville. The success of the concept, and its continued growth, pays dividends for the ownership when it comes to sourcing its seafood, according to Thoma, who is also the restaurant’s chef.
As the largest seafood buyer in Minnesota, the restaurant group works directly with fishermen along the East Coast that provide the oysters and lobster to Smack Shack customers. The restaurant’s growth in the Twin Cities has helped Smack Shack reach a volume that allows it to source seafood directly, ensuring fresh appetizers and entrees coming directly from the coast, or from “boat to throat,” Thoma explained.
The Bloomington restaurant is larger than the North Loop location, and features a seating area available for private parties and groups of up to 100, as well as a dedicated kitchen area for prep work and event catering, separate from the kitchen’s main food preparation, he noted.
The larger location will also allow Smack Shack to add items to the steaks and fried chicken served at the Minneapolis location, such as prime rib, he added.
The restaurant also has a full bar and a line of signature cocktails, and patio dining will be available next year.
The interior features original artwork, including photos taken by members of the Smack Shack staff during trips to the East Coast to see the oyster harvesting and lobster trapping operations that supply the restaurant’s seafood, Thoma said.
Named after traditional fishing boats, Smack Shack is at 3801 Minnesota Drive. It is opening at 5 p.m. for dinner and will open at 11 a.m. daily when lunch service begins. Reservations are available and additional information is available online at smack-shack.com.
