FlyFest offers unique opportunity to take in the Olympic sport under relatively balmy conditions
Those looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors didn’t have to go far on Sunday evening as the Minneapolis Ski Club hosted the 2022 FlyFest at the Bloomington ski jump.
Event organizer Chris Broz was excited to have spectators return to the hill to watch some of the top ski jumpers across the country return to the hill after the 2021 event was canceled only 36 hours before it was set to take place.
“It was good to try and get back into the swing of things with a new lifestyle we all are figuring out how to go through,” Broz said, as the chalet that typically serves as a warm spot to view the hill was closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. Organized by the non-profit Minneapolis Ski Club, Broz the event is a huge undertaking for the grassroots club made up of a dedicated group of former ski jumpers or those who have been affected by the sport in their lifetime.
During the event, emcees Peter Geye and Greg Windsperger paused for a moment to recognize and honor dedicated, longtime club volunteers and Chris’ parents (Jack and Marilou Broz) who couldn’t be at the event.
As the event director, Chris missed the tribute as he is constantly working behind the scenes to keep everything moving smoothly. “I had a lot of people come up to me, ‘Did you hear that about pops?’ It’s super cool which is not an understatement to say it was a big deal. That hits home more when strangers come up to me saying how moving that was.”
Among a variety of roles, Jack was a longtime emcee of the jumping events, always tossing out the famous “more cowbell” line from Will Farrell’s Saturday Night Live skit, among other ways to keep the crowd entertained between jumps.
Geye asked everyone for more cowbells or to bang the barrier in support of the Broz family.
Cozy conditions
Temperatures hovered around the freezing mark, making the event that much more enjoyable, not only for the jumpers but the spectators who had a variety of options to stay entertained between jumps from 37 competitors who Broz says are elite-level jumpers in the sport.
Originally billed as an international event, Broz said 16 international jumpers scheduled to compete had to back out due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area. “It was still a strong field but it would’ve been even stronger with those skiers from Scandinavia,” he said. Competitors came from the Twin Cities, Cloquet and Eau Claire, Wisconsin but were joined by skiers from Alaska, Utah and New York.
Broz’s success with growing the sport on a relatively small footprint hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was recently asked to manage the hill at a World Cup event in Northern Michigan next season.
“It’s a great honor to be called up there to be the master of the hill and just represent this hill that is in all of our collective backyards,” he said. Broz moved away from his family in Eden Prairie at age 13 to pursue to pro career, narrowly missing a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in 1998.
“A lot of people have taken note of the hill and we heard a lot of kudos from the jumpers about how the hill was in such good shape,” said Broz, who put in 23 hour days to prepare the hill for the event. The club bought its used grooming machine last year for $70,000 instead of buying a new version for $670,000. It has a specialized winch to deal with the steep slope, allowing Broz and the club to make the hill as close to perfect as Mother Nature would allow.
“We’re all excited about how the club is growing,” Broz said. They offer practice sessions three nights a week and average two events each season. “But it is a challenging time to run a non-profit. We put the non in non-profit.”
Seeing so many people turn out on Sunday – from spectators to volunteers – was, “heartwarming. Those buses [from the shuttle-in parking areas] were great to see.”
“People could watch some jumping, play some shuffle puck, grab some food and drinks from the food trucks and warm up around a few bonfires,” he said.
Over the last two decades the club, partnering with Three Rivers Park District, has worked to improve and upgrade all aspects of the facility. This includes the jump itself, which is the oldest piece of equipment, installed in 1999.
The event also serves as a way to drum up interest in ski jumping for the next generation. Broz, whose three kids are learning about the sport on the much smaller hills, said there is interest in learning how to ski jump, starting on the much smaller hills, to the northwest of the main big hill.
The smaller hills offer nearly year-round jumping, with a synthetic base that allows for use during the summer.
“There is nothing better than jumping in the summer,” Broz said. The club hopes to add the same synthetic base to the big hill and install a universal plastic track on the jump to allow for jumping in nearly all conditions.
Ultimately, Broz is dreaming of ski jumping joining the lineup for the Summer Fete program each July.
Results
Gunnar Gilbertson of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (Colorado) won the U20 Male title ahead of runner-up Shane Kocher of Norge Ski Club with scores of 244.1 to 243.9 among the field of 21 ski jumpers on the 70-meter K-Point hill for the 5 Hills Minneapolis event hosted by the Minneapolis Ski Club.
The Masters Division title went to David Edlund of St. Paul Ski Club (189.0). Hunter Gibson of the Norge Ski Club won the Senior Division (237.3) ahead of Lucas Gasienica (Park City Ski Team) who scored a 220.9.
The U20 Female title went to Adeline Swanson of St. Paul Ski Club (186.0) ahead of second-place Josie Johnson of the Park City Ski Team (176.9).
