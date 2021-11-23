Curbside organics recycling service in Bloomington begins in March, and residents who want a cart for disposing of the organic waste when the program begins need to sign up by Dec. 1.
Starting the week of March 7, Bloomington residents will be able to recycle organic material at the curb, in accordance with a Hennepin County ordinance requiring cities with more than 10,000 residents to make organics recycling available to residents by 2022.
All residents using the city’s garbage and recycling program will pay for curbside organics recycling, like they do for regular recycling. The Bloomington City Council approved a rate of $5.50 per month during its Nov. 15 meeting. There is no additional cost to receive an organics cart, but sign-up is required.
To receive an organics cart by the program start date, sign up by Dec. 1. Residents may sign up online at blm.mn/organics or return the postage-paid registration postcard they will receive by mail. Residents may also sign up by calling Utility Billing at 952-563-8726 or by sending an email to utilitybilling@bloomingtonmn.gov. Residents who sign up after Dec. 1 will receive their cart by mid-April, after the first rollout of carts has been completed.
Residents who sign up for organics will receive a 30-gallon organics cart that will be collected weekly on their garbage day. Those who sign up will also receive an organics welcome packet with more information and tips for collecting organics at home.
In the meantime, residents may drop off organics at one of the city’s organics drop-off sites. The city will continue to operate the free organics drop-offs for residents in multifamily housing not serviced through the city’s garbage and recycling program.
Info: blm.mn/organics
