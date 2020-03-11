Holy Angels (22-7) has a chance to finish the season with a win, just not in the state championship game following Wednesday’s 70-62 loss to Simley (28-2) in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Rachel Kawiecki block
Holy Angels junior Rachel Kawiecki, middle, goes up for a block on Simley's Tiwaah Danso, right during the opening half Wednesday.

The last four seasons ended with victories: state champions in 2016, third place in 2017 and 2019 and consolation champions in 2018.

The state quarterfinal saw seven lead changes including a 33-30 Simley lead at the break. Emma Henry gave the Stars a 41-40 lead with 13:25 to go during a 5-0 stretch including a basket by Grace Massaquoi. Kassie Caron had a steal then grabbed the rebound off a Frankie Vascellaro miss before finding Emma Henry’s go-ahead 3-pointer.

Kassandra Caron
Holy Angles sophomore Kassandra Karon is introduced before Wednesday's state quarterfinal.

Emma Henry intercepted the ball at midcourt but missed the layup. A quick basket by Simley out of a timeout led to Emma Henry hitting another 3-pointer to give the Stars a 44-42 lead with 11:32 to go.

Opening tip
Holy Angels' junior Frankie Vascellaro, right, goes up for the opening tip against Simley's Tiwaah Danso. Vascellaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Simley went on a 10-0 run to take what ended up being a commanding lead with just over seven minutes to go.

Holy Angels trimmed the lead to five points twice but that was as close as they would get.

Simley’s Tiwaah Danso finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. She added six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Grace Massaquoi
Holy Angels sophomore Grace Massaquoi, middle, hits the deck in the first half of the Class 3A state quarterfinal Wednesday. She finished with nine points with one rebound, one steal and one block in 22 minutes.

Guard Zareia Chevre had a team-high 18 points.

Holy Angels junior Rachel Kawiecki had 22 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-11 shots from the field. The Stars had 14 more shot attempts than Simley but shot only 37.7 percent from the field compared to the Spartans’ 55.1 percent.

Wednesday’s opener was the first meeting of the two former Section 3-3A foes since Holy Angels won the 2018 section title 41-40 at Jefferson High School. The Stars also won an earlier meeting that season in late November, 76-57.

Holy Angels will face Hermantown at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Concordia University St. Paul in the consolation semifinal. The unseeded Hawks lost to No. 1 DeLaSalle 85-52 in the first game Wednesday.

Friday’s consolation final will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Concordia University against the winner of the other consolation semifinal (Alexandria/Red Wing).

