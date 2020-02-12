Signing Day at JFK

Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 10. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.