Bloomington leaders have been working to address racial disparities in the community, and a presentation of a committee’s recommendations will be held next week.
The city’s Racial Equity Strategic Planning Committee will host a community showcase 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.
The committee’s work follows efforts of the Bloomington City Council to address racial inequity, which includes the adoption of the city’s racial equity vision statement in 2017, the hiring of a full-time racial equity coordinator in 2019, and the city’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis in January.
The committee, composed of residents, city representatives and community leaders, has been meeting since March. People who have experienced racial disparities in areas such as health care, education and community, along with city representatives and business leaders who have worked to address and overcome racial disparities, have developed the prototypes to address disparities found in Bloomington. Those prototypes are a collection of recommendations to address five areas of focus, according to Faith Jackson, Bloomington’s racial equity coordinator.
The showcase will open with time to socialize, including an interactive bingo game. After reviewing the prototypes, participants interested in discussing them further will be invited to do so in small groups. Participants are not required to attend the full showcase, Jackson noted.
Giant posters outlining the prototypes – recommendations for addressing racial inequity in each category – will be on display, with committee members available to answer questions about the recommendations. The feedback collected will help the city’s staff refine the prototypes, which will be presented to the city council in late September or October, Jackson explained.
The committee began meeting in March, and has met twice per month to discuss and identify solutions. The strategic plan for addressing racial disparities, both within the city and in the greater community, will incorporate the work of the committee, feedback collected at the showcase, and comments submitted to Bloomington’s Let’s Talk web page. Although the city does not have direct influence over all aspects of racial inequity, in can influence and participate in the discussions, Jackson said.
As the city’s demographics become increasingly diverse, it’s beneficial to live in a community that is safe and equitable for all residents, she added.
Participants are asked to pre-register, but it is not required. The showcase will be held in accordance with any CDC, state or local pandemic restrictions.
Information about the community showcase is available online at tr.im/showcase21.
