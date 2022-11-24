Two men accused of taking store merchandise from the Bloomington Home Depot escaped arrest, but an accomplice was not as fortunate.
Police officers were dispatched to Home Depot, 400 W. American Blvd., at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 14 after the store’s loss prevention personnel reported two males had exited the store without paying for merchandise. Surveillance video showed that the men arrived in separate vehicles, parked next to each other and entered the store together, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
When the two men attempted to leave, they were confronted by loss prevention personnel. One man had put batteries into a small trash can, and was pushing the merchandise in a cart. A loss prevention officer attempted to stop the man outside the store entrance, but the man continued walking to a black sedan and drove away, Utecht said.
The second man attempted to push a cart of merchandise through an emergency exit in the store’s garden center. When confronted by a loss prevention officer there, the man hit the officer’s hand and fled to a pickup truck, which was driven by another person, leaving the cart of merchandise behind, Utecht noted.
An officer responding to the report spotted a pickup truck matching the description of the second man’s getaway vehicle as it was traveling south on Grand Avenue. When the truck turned east on 80th Street, the officer initiated a traffic stop. A man exited the passenger’s side of the truck and fled the scene on foot, while the driver remained in the truck, Utecht said.
A K-9 officer at the scene tracked the fleeing man, but was unable to locate him, although his jacket was found during the search, according to Utecht.
The driver of the truck, who did not enter Home Depot, was arrested following a search of the vehicle. He was booked on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a Taser, driving after revocation and possession of stolen checks.
Although his passenger was not arrested, documents in the truck pointed to the man’s identity, and his driver’s license photo matched that of the man at Home Depot. In addition to the attempted theft at Home Depot, he has several felony warrants, Utecht said.
Parking lot assault
A dispute between a husband and wife at a Bloomington hotel resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Minneapolis man on suspicion of domestic assault.
Police officers were dispatched to Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., at approximately 8:20 p.m. Nov. 13 for a report of a male assaulting a female in the parking lot. Officers arriving at the hotel could hear a woman yelling and found a man and woman on the stairs of the nearby pedestrian bridge over Interstate 494, Utecht said.
As officers approached the bridge, the man was at the top of the stairs and began to walk away. He was instructed to stop, and returned to the top of the stairs, where he sat down as the woman continued yelling at him, Utecht explained.
The 23-year-old Minneapolis woman told the officers that her husband was staying at the hotel, and that she was visiting him. When she wanted to leave using a ride share service, he didn’t want her to go. He took her cellphone and left the room, so she followed. In the parking lot he threw her down onto the ground, eventually throwing her cellphone off the pedestrian bridge; it was later found by officers, Utecht noted.
A witness supported the woman’s report of her husband assaulting her. The suspect, however, said she took his cellphone and left the hotel room before he took the phone back. He claimed that when he tried to walk away, she followed him, Utecht explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of felony domestic assault, as he has three prior assault convictions during the past 10 years, Utecht noted.
Too many video games?
A 30-year-old Bloomington man, who may devote too much time to his video game system, was arrested for domestic assault after a fight with his girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Chicago Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 16. The 26-year-old woman said that her boyfriend, who lives with her at the residence, had assaulted her after she complained that he does not help her enough with household chores. Beyond her complaints, she began to unplug his video game console, according to Utecht.
That didn’t sit well with the suspect, according to the woman, who said he grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her. She couldn’t breathe, but was able to grab a piece of home decor and hit him on the head. He responded by punching her in the face, Utecht explained.
The suspect told police that his girlfriend attacked him, and that he grabbed her hands simply to prevent her from hitting him, Utecht noted.
But the marks on the woman’s face, neck and arms led officers to arrest the man on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation. The woman declined to be examined at a hospital after being checked by paramedics at the scene, Utecht said.
Compliant suspect
A patrol officer spotted a stolen vehicle early in the morning, and had little difficulty arresting the man driving it.
Similar suspects may have tried to flee police in such a situation, but the 26-year-old Bloomington man pulled over and was arrested without incident north of the intersection of interstates 35W and 494 after the officer verified that the silver Ford Edge he was driving had been reported stolen, Utecht explained.
The officer spotted the vehicle on Lyndale Avenue at approximately 3:50 a.m. Nov. 12. A check of the vehicle’s license plate showed that a 77-year-old Minneapolis man had reported it stolen at a Bloomington grocery store on Oct. 29. The officer followed the vehicle as its driver turned west at 94th Street and then north onto Interstate 35W. When the vehicle was confirmed as stolen, the officer initiated the traffic stop, Utecht said.
Inside the vehicle, the officer found ammunition and suspected narcotics. The suspect is prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition due to his criminal record, and had a suspended driver’s license. He was also required to register his residential address as a predatory offender, and had failed to do so, according to Utecht.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
