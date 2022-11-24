Two men accused of taking store merchandise from the Bloomington Home Depot escaped arrest, but an accomplice was not as fortunate.

Police officers were dispatched to Home Depot, 400 W. American Blvd., at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 14 after the store’s loss prevention personnel reported two males had exited the store without paying for merchandise. Surveillance video showed that the men arrived in separate vehicles, parked next to each other and entered the store together, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments