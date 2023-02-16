A 23-year-old Richfield man was arrested on suspicion of robbery following an altercation with an employee at a Bloomington Cub Foods store.
The incident occurred four days after a 75-year-old Bloomington woman reported a robbery attempt in the same Cub Foods parking lot at 8421 Lyndale Ave.
The Richfield man was arrested at approximately 5:40 a.m. Feb. 7, accused of attempting to exit the store with a shopping cart containing approximately $580 in merchandise that he did not pay for, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The suspect was familiar to a store employee, who recognized the man from a previous shoplifting incident. When the suspect began to exit with a cart of unpaid merchandise, the 28-year-old employee approached and attempted to pull the cart away from the suspect.
The altercation resulted in the cart tipping over. The suspect sprayed pepper spray in response and fled to a silver SUV, driving northbound on Lyndale Avenue, Utecht said.
An officer responding to the incident was traveling north on Lyndale from 90th Street and soon spotted a silver SUV. The officer caught up to the vehicle as it crossed over Interstate 494, where the officer initiated a traffic stop. The SUV initially sped up, but then pulled over north of 77th Street, Utecht explained.
The suspect was detained without incident, and matched the description of the suspect at Cub. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree aggravated robbery, and a search of the suspect and his vehicle found pepper spray and packages of food in his pockets and under the seat of his vehicle, Utecht noted.
The suspect has not been connected to a Feb. 3 robbery in the Cub parking lot that remains under investigation.
In that incident, a 75-year-old Bloomington woman reported that she was confronted by a male in the parking lot at approximately 6:20 a.m. as she was walking back to her apartment after shopping. The man tried to grab her tote bag of groceries and hit her several times, knocking her to the ground.
The man then kicked her while she was on the ground, but she was able to get back to her feet. The man then fled the scene, without her groceries, and the woman returned to her apartment and called the police, Utecht explained.
No ride home
A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, and a Bloomington woman who had been riding in the vehicle had no idea the arrest had occurred.
A police officer was working overtime at Town & Country Shopping Center, on the 7800 block of Portland Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. Feb. 4 when he spotted a red Kia minivan that was occupied, running and missing its front license plate. The vehicle had a rear plate, however, and the plate indicated that the vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 23 in Brooklyn Park, Utecht said.
The officer called additional officers to the scene and was waiting for them to arrive when the suspect exited the vehicle. The officer then initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot. The suspect initially tried to walk away from the vehicle, but complied with the officer’s instructions, Utecht explained.
A check of the vehicle identification number confirmed it was the reported stolen vehicle, prompting the suspect’s arrest. The vehicle was filled with new merchandise, including a television, Utecht noted.
As the vehicle sat awaiting a tow truck, a 38-year-old Bloomington woman approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle and entered it. The officer working at the shopping center recognized the woman from prior contact.
When questioned about the vehicle she was sitting in, she claimed she had received a ride to the shopping center from her friend, and wondered where he was at. Upon being informed that the minivan had been stolen, she was cited for riding in a stolen vehicle, Utecht said.
First-degree DWI
Suspects in two driving while impaired arrests were booked on suspicion of first-degree DWI.
A 55-year-old Bloomington man was arrested at approximately 1:45 p.m. Feb. 2 after the Police Department received a driving complaint. A 27-year-old man reported that the suspect had driven through a red light and nearly struck another vehicle. The witness followed the suspect’s vehicle to a parking lot on the 7700 block of West Old Shakopee Road, where the suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to start a fight with the witness, according to Utecht.
The suspect then left the parking lot as the witness provided the suspect’s license plate number and description to the police. The license plate indicated the vehicle was registered to the suspect, who lives on the 10700 block of Aquila Avenue and has a canceled driver’s license, Utecht explained.
An officer checking the suspect’s residence found the vehicle parked in the driveway. When the officer contacted the suspect at his residence, he matched the description provided by the witness, smelled of alcohol and appeared impaired.
After questioning and verification of his identity, the suspect was arrested. His blood-alcohol concentration was .20, and he has three prior DWI convictions during the past 10 years, Utecht noted.
A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested five days later after his vehicle struck a utility pole near the intersection of Old Shakopee Road and Logan Avenue.
A witness reported seeing a man walk away from a white Lincoln Town Car after it struck a pole on the north side of Old Shakopee Road at approximately 12:15 a.m. Feb. 7, Utecht said.
Police officers searching the area found the suspect walking two blocks west of the vehicle, along the north side of Old Shakopee Road. When questioned about the incident, he denied knowledge of it.
The suspect smelled of alcohol, and was unsteady on his feet. When asked to identify himself, he initially refused, but eventually provided an ID. He then told an officer to take him to jail and put his hands behind his back, Utecht noted.
The suspect refused chemical testing, and upon his arrest, a key fob for the Lincoln was found in his pocket, he added.
His prior DWI record enhanced the booking to first-degree DWI, and he was driving after cancellation, Utecht said.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
