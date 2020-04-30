It was unclear how a 32-year-old Minneapolis man burglarized a Bloomington office building, but his return visit to Bloomington the following day helped investigators put a name with the face seen in surveillance video.
The suspect was arrested after being cited for shoplifting the morning after the burglary report, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Police officers were dispatched to an office complex on the 3000 block of Metro Drive in Bloomington’s South Loop District at approximately 10:40 a.m. April 20. A building security officer reported that there was evidence of burglary. Video surveillance showed a man forcing his way into an office suite at approximately 2 a.m., and other office suites had damage to their entry doors. One door had pry marks on it, while another door could not be opened due to a damaged electronic lock, Bitney explained.
The suspect appeared to spend 15 minutes inside the office he made entry into. The only item reported missing from the building was a set of keys. The man was wearing a backpack and appeared to be using a bicycle as his mode of transportation to the building, Bitney noted.
The surveillance video provided an image of the perpetrator, but he otherwise went unidentified until he turned up at Home Depot, 400 W. 79th St., the following day.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 10 a.m. April 21 to assist the store’s loss prevention staff with a shoplifting citation. An officer responding to the call noticed that the shoplifter appeared to match the image from the previous day’s surveillance video. Upon further review, the Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary, Bitney said.
It was unclear how the suspect gained access to the office complex, he added.
Domestic assault
A 32-year-old Bloomington man who was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend was arrested the following evening, also as a result of a police officer recognizing him.
Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Portland Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. April 20. A 45-year-old Bloomington woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, who she still lived with, had assaulted her, according to Bitney.
The woman said she was having a discussion with the suspect in a parked vehicle in the strip mall parking lot on the west side of the street. The discussion turned into an argument, and the suspect became aggressive, grabbing the victim by the throat and choking her for about one minute. She had difficulty breathing and tried to fight him off. She didn’t lose consciousness but felt as if she was coming close to doing so before the suspect let go of her throat. She was able to exit the vehicle and began walking away, Bitney said.
The suspect chased her, however, and threw her to the ground. At that point, he started to walk away, and the woman said she called 911 for help. The suspect realized she was calling 911 and turned around, taking her cellphone away during the call. He eventually gave the phone back to her before running off on foot, Bitney explained.
A search of the vicinity failed to locate the suspect, and officers noted the woman had redness around her throat, Bitney noted.
The following night, an officer noticed the suspect walking in the same area where the assault was reported. With probable cause to arrest him, based upon the previous night’s report, he was detained, identified and arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and interfering with a 911 call, Bitney said.
Bargain shopping
A 44-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested in the parking lot outside of Arc’s Value Village, accused of third-degree burglary.
Police officers responded to an alarm tripped at the store, 10546 France Ave., at approximately 5 a.m. April 22. Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw a white Chevrolet Malibu driving through the parking lot with its headlights off. An officer stopped the vehicle while other officers went to check the shopping center where Value Village is located. When asked what she was doing in the vicinity, the woman claimed she was making a drop off at the store. She seemed to be sweating heavily during the cool morning and appeared nervous. The officer noticed that she had several items inside her vehicle and asked her what they were and where they came from, Bitney said.
The suspect acknowledged she had been inside Value Village, and said she took one item from the store. She denied that the remaining contents of her vehicle were from the store, Bitney noted.
Officers searching the store saw evidence that it had been entered and called the store’s ownership regarding the incident. A store representative said that nobody was allowed access to the store that morning. A manager drove to the store and reviewed the contents of the suspect’s vehicle, identifying cash boxes and other merchandise as having been removed from the store, according to Bitney.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.