A 24-year-old St. Paul man tried to pocket about $30 worth of merchandise from the Bloomington Walmart store, and his failure to do so ended his free ride in a stolen Mercedes.
The suspect was arrested during the evening of Nov. 28, after he and a 45-year-old St. Paul man pocketed merchandise in the store and exited without paying for it. The duo was under surveillance by the store’s loss prevention staff, who watched as the 24-year-old man opened packages and concealed products in his jacket pocket. The 45-year-old man appeared to be serving as a lookout, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
A loss prevention officer alerted an off-duty police officer working security at the store to the duo’s activities. When the duo exited the store, they were confronted by both the Walmart employee and the police officer. The 24-year-old man did not demonstrate much interest in complying with commands in the parking lot, as he attempted to flee the scene when confronted. He was quickly nabbed, detained and arrested, Bitney said.
A search of the suspect turned up suspected methamphetamine and keys to the Mercedes. The suspect said he wanted to give them to a female companion who was waiting for him in the parking lot. Another police officer obliged, seeking out the Mercedes in the parking lot, and finding the woman waiting nearby. The vehicle had no license plates, and a check of its identification showed that it had been reported stolen, Bitney explained.
The shoplifting suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, auto theft, narcotics possession, obstructing a police officer and fleeing a police officer on foot. Surveillance video of the parking lot showed that the suspect’s lookout and the 32-year-old St. Paul woman were passengers in the stolen vehicle when it arrived at Walmart, resulting in both being cited for riding in a stolen vehicle without the owner’s consent, Bitney added.
Failed burglary
A 33-year-old Prior Lake man is accused of attempting to burglarize a Bloomington dry cleaner, an attempt that was thwarted when a maintenance employee arrived prior to the store’s opening.
The 57-year-old employee arrived at Hallmark Dry Cleaners, 2215 W. 90th St., at approximately 4 a.m. Nov. 28 and found the suspect attempting to saw open a door lock. Startled by the maintenance employee’s arrival, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, Bitney said.
The employee called 911 and began following the suspect’s vehicle. Rather than flee toward the freeway, the suspect turned onto Morgan Avenue and parked near its intersection with 91st Street. A patrol officer responding to the 911 call located the employee’s vehicle. The employee pointed the officer to the parked car nearby, with the suspect still sitting inside. The officer questioned and arrested the suspect without incident, Bitney noted.
A check of Hallmark’s door showed damage to the door lock. A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up a backpack containing a hacksaw blade and power drills, as well as suspected methamphetamine, Bitney added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of narcotics.
Domestic assault
A 28-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 5800 block of American Boulevard West at approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 30 after a 31-year-old man called to report that his girlfriend had assaulted him, Bitney said.
The man told the police his girlfriend was upset that he had been gone during the afternoon and did not return to their apartment until the evening. He said she initially began breaking some of his possessions, then took a phone charger and hit him in the face with it. The assault continued, as the victim said his girlfriend punched him in the head and neck. She then grabbed a knife, which she was walking around with, according to Bitney.
The man took their daughter into another room of the apartment, and the suspect followed them. The man shielded his daughter from the woman, who he said threw the knife at him, hitting him in the back of the head. At that point he called 911, Bitney explained.
No free meal
Four teenagers looking for a free meal at Mall of America were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Police officers tracked down the group at approximately 9:15 p.m. Dec. 2. The mall’s security staff had called the police after the group had been observed behind the counter of a pretzel stand in the mall, Bitney said.
When the group was identified and questioned, one of the males in the group was walking with a bicycle that he acknowledged finding outside of a mall store, Bitney said.
Members of the group said they unlocked an access door to the pretzel stand, which had an open front counter facing the mall, and consumed food they found.
Arrested on suspicion of burglary were an 18-year-old Minneapolis man, a 17-year-old Minneapolis boy, a 15-year-old Apple Valley girl and a 15-year-old St. Paul girl.
Car prowling
The Bloomington Police Department received more than 100 reports of car prowling during November, many resulting in the theft of contents inside.
In most cases, the vehicles were unlocked or a window was broken due to valuable contents being visible inside the vehicle, Bitney said.
The incidents have occurred across the city, and do not always happen at night. Some incidents have occurred at retail and apartment parking lots, but incidents have also occurred in parking areas associated with outdoor recreational trails and amenities, Bitney noted.
Valuables should be stored in a locked trunk if they must be left with the vehicle, and should be placed in the trunk prior to parking a vehicle, he said.
There have been arrests associated with some of the incidents. In some cases, arrests are made after the fact, sometimes as a result of an attempt to use a stolen credit card at a retail store. The police department may not be able to prove the suspect stole the credit card from a vehicle, but the person may end up being charged with financial transaction card fraud, Bitney explained.
Many thefts from vehicles are avoidable, Bitney stressed. “Lock your car doors,” he said. “Don’t leave items out in the open.”
Theft from vehicle reports for November 2020 were more than double the total for November 2019, he noted.
