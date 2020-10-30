A proposed shoe sale in Bloomington turned into a robbery that included a police pursuit into Minneapolis, culminating with one of the robbery suspects’ arrest.
Police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 10300 block of Devonshire Road at approximately 11 a.m. Oct. 20. They met with the robbery victim, an 18-year-old Bloomington man, who said he was assaulted during the robbery, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The victim said he had arranged to sell a pair of shoes through an online ad, and was meeting the would-be buyer in the apartment complex parking lot. Two men arrived, and one of the men exited the vehicle, identifying himself as the buyer. The victim opened his trunk to show the man the shoes, Bitney said.
What the victim didn’t realize was the second occupant of the vehicle had exited and approached him from behind. When the victim was distracted by the second man, the first man put the victim in a chokehold. At that point, the second man pulled the victim’s cellphone, car keys and cash out of his pockets. The victim said the duo claimed they had a gun and would shoot him. He was thrown to the ground as the duo fled the scene. It was unclear from the reports if the perpetrators took the shoes as well, Bitney noted.
The victim provided a description of the vehicle to police, and the information was transmitted to other officers on duty. An officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the getaway vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 35W and began following it while waiting for patrol officers to join the pursuit. When a patrol officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle began to flee, continuing north into Minneapolis, Bitney explained.
The high-speed pursuit was terminated after the vehicle exited at 46th Street and drove into the residential area. A neighborhood search soon commenced, as officers scoured the neighborhood. Witnesses pointed officers toward the getaway vehicle, which had been abandoned near the intersection of 47th Street and Longfellow Avenue, blocks east of the freeway exit. Witnesses also pointed officers toward where the duo fled, and a perimeter was set up by police officers, which included assisting officers from the Richfield Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, as well as Minneapolis Police officers, according to Bitney.
K-9 officers from Bloomington and Minneapolis located one of the men, a 20-year-old Minneapolis man, who was hiding behind a garbage container. The suspect complied with police commands and was arrested on suspicion of robbery. His accomplice was not located, and has not been arrested, Bitney noted.
Asleep at the wheel
A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in Fridley, a day after he fled police officers in Bloomington following a report that he was violating an order for protection.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 5200 block of West 102nd Street at approximately 6 a.m. Oct. 14. A 31-year-old Bloomington woman had called 911 to report that the suspect was at her apartment in violation of an order for protection. The woman also described the suspect’s vehicle before hanging up, Bitney said.
An officer responding to the call identified the vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot and began surveillance of it while other officers went to the woman’s apartment. As the vehicle was under surveillance, a man walked out and entered the vehicle. The surveillance officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the man drove away, according to Bitney.
The suspect drove east on 102nd Street at an estimated speed of 75 miles per hour. He went past France Avenue and turned north, turning west at 98th Street and taking France Avenue to Interstate 494. He headed west on the freeway. Due to freeway traffic, the pursuit was terminated, Bitney explained.
The suspect’s information was disseminated to area police departments, and he was located the following day, sleeping in his vehicle while it was parked in Fridley. With probable cause to arrest him, the suspect refused to cooperate when confronted by Fridley Police officers. Officers had to force their way into the vehicle to arrest him, Bitney said.
The Bloomington woman said the suspect had arrived at her apartment the previous night, despite the order for protection, asking to see their children. She allowed him to do so, but he refused to leave the following morning. Fearful of him, she called the police to report he was at her apartment, and then informed him she had called the police, prompting him to leave, according to Bitney.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and violating an order for protection.
Hotel robbery
A hospitality employee was assaulted during a robbery at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 E. American Blvd., at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 16. They met with a 50-year-old woman who said she was walking through the second floor of the hotel when a man approached her. He told her he would “be back for you” and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground. She said she seemed to lose consciousness, awaking to find her watch missing. And there was no sign of the perpetrator, Bitney said.
The victim was transported to a hospital and was unable to provide a detailed description, as the man was wearing a mask during the incident, Bitney noted.
No arrest has been made.
Wrong place, time
Two people were arrested after they were found sitting inside a stolen vehicle outside of a Bloomington hotel.
A police officer patrolling the parking lot of Days Inn, 7851 Normandale Blvd., noticed activity in a parked car shortly before midnight Oct. 17. The officer parked and watched the vehicle, noticing periodic illumination inside the vehicle. After watching the activity continue, the officer began to approach the vehicle on foot. At the same time, a 30-year-old woman sitting in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle began to exit, according to Bitney.
The officer asked the woman what the duo was doing as another officer arrived at the scene. The vehicle had a dealership tag, but no license plate. A check of the vehicle’s identification number indicated that the 2012 Chevy Equinox had been reported stolen in Fargo, North Dakota, during a test drive, Bitney noted.
At that point, a 38-year-old man with no permanent address had exited from the driver’s seat of the vehicle. When told he was under arrest for possession of the stolen vehicle, he began to run. He didn’t get far, however, before an officer apprehended him, following a brief struggle. Upon being questioned, the suspect initially gave a false name, Bitney said.
The man was booked on suspicion of auto theft, fleeing a police officer on foot, obstruction of justice and giving a false name to a police officer. He also had two outstanding warrants. The woman was booked on suspicion of auto theft and had one outstanding warrant.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.