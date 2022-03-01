Jaguars junior overcomes narrow miss in 2021
Jefferson boys swimming and diving came away from the Section 2AA meet with one state qualifier in junior Aiden Shermak in the 100 free.
The two-day meet to determine who would advance to the March 4-5 state meet at the University of Minnesota was hosted by Eden Prairie at the Eden Prairie Community Center Feb. 25-26.
Shermak was one of four Jefferson swimmers to advance to the section finals in addition to all three Jaguar relays.
Shermak was fifth in the 100 free in 48.14 seconds and was eighth in the 50 free in 22.06.
His 100 free time was six-hundredths of a second under the state-qualifying time of 48.20.
“It means a lot to me,” Shermak said after beating the state-qualifying time standard by 6-hundredths of a second. He missed the state meet in the same event last season also by 6-hundredths of a second.
“I have to credit Coach Nate [Lindscheid] for pushing me to get there,” Shermak said as the focus during training was on increasing speed and his swim technique under the water. “He also added a dryland workout with a lot of pushups, box jumps definitely helped with my turns [off the wall] and starts and pullups to build lat strength.”
Competing in one of the strongest sections in the state with perennial powerhouses like champion Minnetonka, runner-up Eden Prairie, Chanhassen-Chaska and Prior Lake, Shermak wouldn’t have it any other way. “I love competing against the field we have because I know a few of them from competing as teammates with Aquajets,” Shermak said as Jefferson placed seventh with 127 points, 27 points behind sixth-place Shakopee. “We were encouraging each other and [Eden Prairie’s] Luke Becker, who won the 50 free, gave me a big hug after my 100 free which meant a lot to me.”
Shermak narrowly missed the state cut time (21.89) in the 50 free, finishing eighth in 22.06.
“I had to push it aside because I had a real shot at qualifying in the 100,” Shermak said. “I struggled with it at first [not qualifying], not believing I missed [the time]. Coach Nate knew I wanted that but he also knew my best event is the 100 and so he helped me refocus.”
Shermak said he started too slow in the 100 prelims which didn’t set him up for a strong comeback time. “Coach Nate gave me a time to hit of 22.8 on the split to make the cut and I did exactly that to bring it home,” Shermak said.
Shermak owns the best Jaguar times this season in three freestyle events including the 50, 100 and 200. His 200 free time of 1:51.98 came in a Jan. 6 Metro West Conference dual against Cooper.
Shermak anchored the sixth-place 200 medley relay with junior Lucas Backes, senior Preston Le and junior Jayden Sieling in 1:42.21, four seconds better than the prelims time.
The 200 free relay team of junior Colin Hester, senior Mason Hobbs, junior Ben Lodwick and sophomore Jacob Strobel was seventh in 1:37.37 after finishing fifth in the prelims (1:38.24).
Jefferson closed out the meet with the 400 free relay team of Shermak, Sieling, Hester and Le finishing sixth in 3:20.89.
Le placed fourth in the 100 back in 53.56 (53.51 state-cut time) and was ninth in the 200 IM in 1:59.36, dropping one-third of a second.
Hester was 16th in the 100 fly finals lowing his prelims time in the event by over two seconds to finish in 1:01.48.
Sieling joined Shermak in the 50 free final finishing 16th in 23.45.
Le owns the top time this season in five events or distances (100 back, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 fly and 200 IM) and is second in two more freestyle distances (50 and 100).
Shermak explained how remarkable Le’s season was to come back into the sport after quitting with a shoulder injury after his sophomore season. “We needed to find a breaststroker for our medley relay and Preston really stepped up,” Shermak said. Le was only two-tenths off qualifying for the 100 back. The two shared a lane during practice.
Prelims
Four Jaguars not advancing to the finals in the 200 free included Hester, freshman Ian Rejda, junior Adam Engeldinger and sophomore Jacob Strobel in the 200 free as the three finished 21st through 24th, respectively.
Engeldinger posted the top Jags time in the 500 free finishing 19th in 5:26.82, three places from qualifying for the finals, in the longest distance event. Strobel was 20th and Padden was 21st.
In the 200 IM Lucas was 21st, Lodwick was 22nd and Padden was 24th.
In the 50 free, Backes was 21st and Hobbs was 24th.
In the 100 fly, junior Calvin Nguyen was 21st and eighth-grader Sam Olsonw was 25th.
In the 100 free, Sieling was 23rd, Hobbs was 28th and Rejda was 29th.
In the 100 back, Backes was 21st, Lucas was 23rd and Nguyen was 26th.
Lodwick posted the top Jags time in the 100 breaststroke, finishing 21st in 1:12.06, and Olson was 28th.
The Class A and AA state meet is set for Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Prelims are Friday with finals on Saturday. Class A start at noon and Class AA at 6 p.m. each day.
