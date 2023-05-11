dsa23-1
Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse, right, congratulates Felipe Secundino on winning a two round-trip tickets from Icelandair and a $600 hotels.com gift certificate during the annual Diamond Service Awards May 4. Secundino, who works at Cantina Laredo, was nominated for the Best Restaurant Personnel Award. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was honored in Bloomington last week alongside bartenders, servers and desk clerks for their service to the community.

Klobuchar was among more than a dozen honorees recognized during the 25th anniversary of the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Diamond Service Awards on May 4. The annual awards honoring the hospitality industry include the Spirit of Hospitality Award, which Klobuchar received.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar laughs as she reflects upon her time spent working in the service industry while accepting the Spirit of Hospitality Award at the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Diamond Service Awards May 4. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 
Phuong Lam, left, accepts her Best Housekeeping Personnel (Full Service) Award from Bonnie Carlson, the president and CEO of the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau, during the May 4 Diamond Service Awards. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 
Diamond Service Awards emcee Jim Cunningham, left, pauses while reading the career bio of Neil Rivard, right, who was one of four people inducted into the Hospitality Hall of Fame during the May 4 Diamond Service Awards. Rivard has worked as a laundry attendant at the Bloomington Doubletree for 33 years. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Great Wolf Lodge nominees gathered for a photo following the Diamond Service Awards, which saw two of the nominees winning an award. Pictured left to right are Jalon Gilbert, Sam Aanestad, Vida Safo and Michael Fuell. Gilbert won his award in the best retail personnel category, Fuell won his award in the best guest relations personnel category. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

