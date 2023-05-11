Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse, right, congratulates Felipe Secundino on winning a two round-trip tickets from Icelandair and a $600 hotels.com gift certificate during the annual Diamond Service Awards May 4. Secundino, who works at Cantina Laredo, was nominated for the Best Restaurant Personnel Award. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar laughs as she reflects upon her time spent working in the service industry while accepting the Spirit of Hospitality Award at the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Diamond Service Awards May 4. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Phuong Lam, left, accepts her Best Housekeeping Personnel (Full Service) Award from Bonnie Carlson, the president and CEO of the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau, during the May 4 Diamond Service Awards. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Great Wolf Lodge nominees gathered for a photo following the Diamond Service Awards, which saw two of the nominees winning an award. Pictured left to right are Jalon Gilbert, Sam Aanestad, Vida Safo and Michael Fuell. Gilbert won his award in the best retail personnel category, Fuell won his award in the best guest relations personnel category. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Diamond Service Awards emcee Jim Cunningham, left, pauses while reading the career bio of Neil Rivard, right, who was one of four people inducted into the Hospitality Hall of Fame during the May 4 Diamond Service Awards. Rivard has worked as a laundry attendant at the Bloomington Doubletree for 33 years. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was honored in Bloomington last week alongside bartenders, servers and desk clerks for their service to the community.
Klobuchar was among more than a dozen honorees recognized during the 25th anniversary of the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Diamond Service Awards on May 4. The annual awards honoring the hospitality industry include the Spirit of Hospitality Award, which Klobuchar received.
Klobuchar, who recalled her jobs in the service industry as a youth, was honored for her longtime support of Minnesota tourism.
In 2022 her bipartisan Restoring Brand USA Act was signed into law. The bill will ensure that Brand USA has the resources it needs to draw more international visitors and continue supporting local tourism businesses across Minnesota, according to Bonnie Carlson, the president and CEO of the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Speaking to an audience of more than 500, Carlson noted that Klobuchar has been a strong advocate for Bloomington’s effort to host a 2027 World Expo.
Klobuchar is co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, working to ensure the state’s travel and tourism industry has the resources and workforce it needs, Carlson added.
Klobuchar was honored alongside four new members to the city’s Hospitality Hall of Fame.
Carol Chapman, a restaurant server at the Hilton’s airport location, was chosen for her 50 years of service in the city, which began when she was 14 years old at a Country Kitchen restaurant.
Jim Rasmussen was honored for his 49 years of service, which includes more than 40 years of work at the Bloomington Event Center, where he became the general manager in 1981.
Neil Rivard was selected for his 33 years of service, all at the Bloomington Doubletree, where he works as a laundry attendant.
Maria Pena, a room attendant at the Bloomington Sheraton, was honored for her 28 years of work.
Diamond Service Awards recipients were:
• Gabriella Auguilar, best restaurant personnel, Hazelwood Food and Drink
• Pierre Curd, best hotel guest services (limited service), County Inn and Suites
• Michael Fuell, best guest relations personnel, Great Wolf Lodge
• Jalon Gilbert, best retail personnel, Great Wolf Lodge
• Zach Gubler, best hospitality administration, SEA LIFE at Mall of America
• Gary Klouda, best transportation personnel, Doubletree
• Phuong Lam, best housekeeping personnel (full service), Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington
• Gary Lawless, best bus/dishwasher, Marriott
• Lindsey Merten, best bartender, Hazelwood Food and Drink
• Norma Moreno, best banquet/catering personnel, Radisson Blu
•Dwayne Owens, best hotel guest services (full service) Radisson Blu
• Tim Palm, best engineer/maintenance personnel, Doubletree
• Alberto Saldana Quevedo, best housekeeping personnel (limited service), Hyatt Place
• Juan Robles, best hotel restaurant personnel, Radisson Blu
• Jose Rojas, best food production personnel, Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington
