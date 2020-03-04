Two vehicle pursuits through Bloomington didn’t end well for the drivers attempting to outrun Bloomington police officers.
For the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, her attempt to outrun police officers at approximately 100 miles per hour ended abruptly in Minneapolis as she attempted to navigate into the residential area off Highway 62.
The pursuit began at approximately 11:45 a.m. Feb. 23. A patrol officer’s license plate check of the passing Malibu near the intersection of American Boulevard and Lyndale Avenue indicated that the vehicle had been stolen in Minneapolis 10 days earlier. The officer, traveling in the opposite direction of the Malibu, turned around to follow the vehicle, which had a different rear license plate, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The Malibu driver, a 25-year-old Minneapolis woman, drove onto the Bloomington Acura lot, 7801 Lyndale Ave., navigated through the lot toward the adjacent Goodwill property and then exited onto American Boulevard, traveling east. The officer followed the vehicle while waiting for additional officers to reach the area. The officer learned that both license plates were registered to similar vehicles and surmised that the license plate discrepancy was an intent to hide the fact that the vehicle in front of him was the stolen Malibu from Minneapolis, Bitney explained.
The officer continued following the vehicle to Portland Avenue, where the driver turned north at a normal speed. The driver turned east onto the Interstate 494 frontage road to 12th Avenue, where she entered the freeway. The officer continued following as other officers joined the pursuit. The woman exited to northbound Highway 77 and began to accelerate. At that point, the lead officer initiated a traffic stop, but the woman drove off at approximately 100 mph and exited for eastbound Highway 62, Bitney said.
The woman quickly exited at 28th Avenue, which allowed the lead officer to perform a PIT maneuver as the driver slowed down to turn north. At that point, the driver and her entourage were surrounded by the pursuing squad cars, Bitney noted.
The driver and her four passengers complied with officer commands, resulting in the arrest of all five occupants. A search of the center console turned up suspected methamphetamine, and a search of the driver’s purse turned up suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as hypodermic needles and pills. She is facing charges of possessing a stolen automobile, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and driving after revocation, according to Bitney.
The passengers were arrested, but not all will face charges. A 28-year-old man with no permanent address was held on an outstanding warrant, as was another 28-year-old Minneapolis man. The latter was also cited for giving a false name to a police officer, Bitney said.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman was also found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and is facing a fifth-degree possession charge. The fifth passenger, a 27-year-old man with no permanent address, will not face charges, Bitney noted.
A shoplifting report resulted in another pursuit later that same day.
Police officers were dispatched to Walmart at approximately 4 p.m. for a report of shoplifting in progress. A loss prevention officer attempted to detain two people as they exited the store without paying for merchandise. The duo did not comply and walked away in separate directions. A 24-year-old Minneapolis man entered a vehicle in the parking lot and drove away while a 23-year-old Minneapolis woman fled on foot toward a nearby gas station, according to Bitney.
An officer responding to the report was able to follow the man as he drove away, heading east on the I-494 frontage road. The officer didn’t immediately initiate a traffic stop but attempted to do so as the suspect cleared the intersection at 12th Avenue. The driver then took off onto the freeway, making a sharp, last-second turn onto the exit for southbound Highway 77. The lead officer in the pursuit couldn’t safely exit behind the suspect, but another squad car following the pursuit was able to do so, Bitney said.
The suspect’s vehicle appeared to exit onto Lindau Lane toward Mall of America, and the officer in pursuit followed the driver. The suspect looked as if he was going to turn into the mall but opted to continue east on Lindau Lane, running a red light prior to and at 24th Avenue. The pursuing officer was able to catch up with the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver as the suspect attempted to turn north onto 24th Avenue, Bitney explained.
The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident and booked on suspicion of fleeing in a motor vehicle, theft and an outstanding warrant, Bitney noted.
The woman was tracked down during the incident and cited for misdemeanor theft, he added.
Domestic assault
The noise generated by a 23-year-old Edina man and his girlfriend drew the attention of others at a Bloomington hotel and resulted in his arrest on suspicion of domestic assault.
Police officers were dispatched to Microtel Inn and Suites, 801 E. 78th St., at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 20 after a hotel employee reported a disturbance inside one of the hotel rooms. Officers responding to the hotel approached the room and found the suspect standing outside the door. When asked what he was doing in the hallway, he acknowledged having been in an argument with his girlfriend, according to Bitney.
As an officer talked with the man outside the room, another officer knocked on the door and made contact with the 25-year-old Minneapolis woman inside. She reported that they have a 5-year-old child and that she is pregnant. Because of past issues between them, she said that they’re not allowed to cohabitate at his Edina apartment, resulting in their renting of the hotel room, Bitney explained.
The victim reported that they started arguing after the suspect searched her phone and found that she had social media contacts that he didn’t recognize. When he questioned her about them, they started arguing. As the argument escalated, the woman attempted to leave. She took keys from a table and began walking toward the door. She glanced in the mirror as she walked by it and saw that the suspect was coming up behind her. She turned around to confront him and he allegedly grabbed her throat and started squeezing it. The woman said she had trouble breathing, but didn’t lose consciousness, and kicked and grabbed at him in an effort to get him to stop, Bitney said.
The suspect released his hold of the woman’s neck, but the altercation was loud enough to attract attention, as the room’s phone rang. The woman attempted to answer it and reported that the suspect grabbed her by the hood of her sweatshirt, yanked her back and put her in a headlock. He then pushed her face up against a mirror as the phone continued to ring. He eventually answered the phone and told the caller that there was no problem, but the woman yelled for help while he was on the phone, Bitney noted.
The suspect threw items around the room after hanging up the phone, then took keys and left, the victim said, noting that moments later a police officer was knocking on the door as the suspect was being questioned outside the room, according to Bitney.
The suspect became increasingly upset as he was questioned by an officer and seemed to be responding to the conversation between the victim and the officer inside the room. He declared that he was leaving the scene and was told by the officer that he was not free to do so. But, he started to walk down the hallway, prompting both officers to detain him near the building’s stairwell. He attempted to pull away from the officers, which required them to handcuff him, Bitney said.
In addition to the victim’s statement, a hotel employee reported hearing the woman asking for help inside the room prior to officers arriving, as a hotel guest had reported that an argument, possibly violent, was occurring. Hotel employees called 911 as they were attempting to make contact with the occupants of the room by telephone, Bitney noted.
The suspect has been convicted of fifth-degree domestic assault in 2016 and violating an order for protection in 2017, Bitney added.
Family feud
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, burglary and damage to property after an argument with his uncle at their apartment building.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Lyndale Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. Feb. 21. The suspect was reported to be attempting to break into his 52-year-old uncle’s apartment with a hammer, according to Bitney.
When officers arrived, they were met outside the building by the uncle who identified his nephew as the suspect. The nephew emerged moments later and spoke with another officer, claiming his uncle had attacked him, Bitney said.
Inside the building, an officer noted that the uncle’s apartment door had several marks on it that appeared to have been from a hammer. Inside his apartment, the victim pointed to similar marks on a bedroom door, Bitney noted.
The uncle said that he was at his nephew’s apartment, where two witnesses were present. He reported that he and his nephew had started arguing and that he claimed he would leave if his nephew was going to continue arguing. He said his nephew was upset by that and attacked him. He said he pushed his nephew away and left the apartment, Bitney explained.
Moments after returning to his apartment he heard banging on the door. He said his nephew forced his way into the apartment, so he locked himself in his bedroom and called 911, according to Bitney.
A witness in the building reported seeing the suspect swinging the hammer at the apartment door, and the witnesses in the nephew’s apartment affirmed that the nephew did attack his uncle, noting that the uncle was had been verbally aggressive during the argument, Bitney said.
The witnesses in the nephew’s apartment said they tried to stop the confrontation and tried to stop the suspect from confronting his uncle in his uncle’s apartment, Bitney noted.
