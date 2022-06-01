They came in as a group, and they’ll graduate together next week, but for all the shared experiences – and the diploma – Bloomington Jefferson High School class of 2022 students will take with them, they will also remember the things they missed out on since their sophomore year.
“We missed out on growing together as a class,” according to senior Grace Schuck.
Canceled extracurricular activities were part of the sacrifice school districts and students made during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of their schools. Missed track and show choir competitions are the obvious examples the senior class can point to. But this year’s class is composed of students who were sophomores during the spring of 2020. This group didn’t miss out on major events, such as their senior prom, Schuck noted.
Time spent coming of age, together, in the halls of Jefferson during portions of their sophomore and junior years is what was lost, she said.
Schuck described herself as an extreme extrovert who is a hands-on learner. Studying from the comfort of home wasn’t optimal, but there were benefits to the unexpected diversion when students returned to the classroom. Teachers, forced to change their ways and means during remote learning, are better at adapting to meet the needs of students in the classroom since they all returned, Schuck explained.
Schuck was Jefferson’s Athena Award winner this year and played on the school’s soccer, hockey and lacrosse teams. She will be attending Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire, where she will be playing Division I hockey and studying marketing.
For all the drawbacks associated with distance learning, Nick Nguyen found it to be an unexpected time for self-discovery.
The Savage resident and only child in a single-parent household didn’t have the same camaraderie many of his classmates enjoyed in their homes and neighborhoods. And not making the daily commute to Bloomington meant he was largely limited to seeing his classmates through video conferencing. With no siblings around the house, Nguyen was extra eager to get outside for a ride on his bicycle, he said.
His time spent at home made him a healthier person, he noted, although he didn’t learn as much by being away from school on a daily basis, he admitted. Distractions are greater at home than they are in the classroom, he explained. But he does miss the flexibility that studying at home provided, he admitted.
He didn’t think he learned as much, but his grade-point average didn’t suffer. It went up during his junior year, according to Nguyen, who has been a four-year member of Jefferson’s French club, and founded a history club that focuses on Minnesota’s past. With passions for history and political science, Nguyen will be attending Carlton College in Northfield, where he will study political science, potentially as a stepping stone to law school.
Paris Alvarez didn’t have as much peace and quiet when students were sent home at the start of the pandemic. As the oldest of four siblings, she watched over her youngest sister, an elementary school student, while the middle two siblings found ways to annoy each other, and distract everyone else in the house. That made it difficult to study, Alvarez said.
Finding a quiet space for focus while at home wasn’t always easy, although not having to get ready for school every morning was a benefit of distance learning, she noted.
There will be moments of disappointment that linger for years to come. As a member of the track team, Alvarez excelled in her freshman year, and was excited for her sophomore season. Her first practice that year gave her plenty of optimism for the season ahead, except there would be no season in the spring of 2020, she said.
As a member of Jefferson’s volleyball team, however, her senior season provided a lifetime of memories, as the team made it to the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, she noted.
Alvarez is heading to Orlando this fall, where she will attend a community college before continuing her education at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
The setbacks and inconveniences during their sophomore and junior years may have made their senior year all the more memorable. Aedan Bertrand certainly remembers the drawbacks to the prolonged shutdown of his high school.
From missing show choir trips to the delayed start of his junior year football season, and playing a game in the snow that fall, Bertrand said there’s a renaissance feel to his senior year, particularly within the school’s music programs.
Spending his school days at home was a challenge at times, thanks to his father’s frequent conference calls and a barking dog, he noted. And it’s difficult to maintain the same level of performance and motivation while studying online, as the interaction and encouragement during distance learning isn’t quite the same, he explained.
His time at home provided an unexpected opportunity, however, as his older brother, who had recently graduated from college, had returned home. It gave the brothers an opportunity to hang out, Bertrand noted.
Bertrand will be attending Minnesota State University, Mankato this fall, where he plans to study aviation and obtain a private pilot’s license.
Jefferson’s commencement ceremony is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
