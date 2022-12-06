Girls basketball won its first section game in 11 years and returns six seniors this season
Jefferson girls basketball continued to make progress under coach Paul Roach who helped guide the team to a 10-18 overall record last year, which included the program’s first section tournament win in 11 years. The fifth-seeded Jaguars defeated No. 4 Eastview 52-41 in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals before falling to state-bound Rosemount 83-45 in the section semifinals.
“We finished last season with good momentum and hope to carry that over,” Roach said with the help of a senior-heavy roster with six of the 11 varsity players returning.
Those senior returners include captains Caroline Hemann and Angelina Chapple who will face a schedule that is balanced competitively with primarily Class AAAA programs.
Hemann is the top returning scorer (11.1 points per game) with the versatility to play anywhere on the floor given her high basketball IQ, according to Roach who enters his fourth season at the helm.
Chapple offers the Jaguars a true post presence at 6-feet-2 who can score (9.3 ppg), distribute and rebound.
Guard Emma Felt averaged more than 10 points last season as someone who can score from multiple spots on the floor and is an “excellent” defender, her coach said.
Abi Jo Nelson and Courtney Anderson provide the Jaguars with an aggressive edge which is needed to compete at the varsity level as each averaged more than 7 points last season. Roach says Nelson’s athleticism was a valuable asset while Anderson’s outside shot forces defenses to step away from the inside.
Hannah Bock can guard the post while hitting crucial three-point baskets.
Although not a captain, Janie Andersen has proven to be an important team leader for this group and someone Roach will rely on to guide the program.
In addition to the seniors already mentioned, the roster is filled with multi-sport students including Melina Peters, Ava Langer, Maddy Marr and Ismahan Mohammed. Sophomore guard Evie Stockinger will find her way into the rotation for Roach.
The Jaguars will play in the Granite City Classic Dec. 29-30 in St. Cloud. Jefferson opens against Sartell-St. Stephen at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 29 before going against Cambridge-Isanti at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Although the Metro West Conference lost some extremely talented players to graduation, Benilde-St. Margaret’s still has future Michigan Wolverine Olivia Olson with a host of high-caliber players coming off a state tourney appearance along with a solid St. Louis Park squad. Roach believes Rosemount is the favorite in the section with a solid group behind them including Eastview, Cottage Grove, and Eagan.
Coaches
Roach has two new assistant coaches on the staff along with second-year varsity assistant Eli Groenendyk. Andy Bailey joins the program with a decade of experience coaching and teaching, most recently with the East Ridge High School girls program. A second-year science teacher at Jefferson, Bailey was on the Eden Prairie girls staff when they made it to the state tournament in 2020. He was also part of two state tournament boys basketball runs with Andover in 2015 and 2017.
B-Squad coach Kaiya Sygulla was most recently on the girls staff at St. Louis Park working alongside coach Arsenio Richardson.
Sygulla’s name might be familiar to Minnesota Vixen fans as the starting receiver and backup quarterback for the Women’s Football Alliance National Championship finalists.
A five-year varsity Lakeville North player, Sygulla coached a sixth-grade team in Middleton, Wisconsin in addition to various basketball camps in Whitehall, Wisconsin, and Minnesota-Duluth and the Lakeville North youth basketball program.
“She has great playing experience to share with our girls,” Roach said of Sygulla who was part of Lakeville North’s strong basketball run. She went on to play four years at Minnesota Duluth where she was captain as a senior and a two-time member of the Northern Sun Al-Defensive Team.
Outside of basketball and football, she is an outpatient physical therapist at Hennepin Healthcare.
Assistant coach Justin Lund is back for his ninth season in the program. In addition to coaching track and field in the spring, Lund is a Developmental Adapted Physical Education teacher at Ridgeview and Popular Bridge Elementary Schools in Bloomington where he was recently named the State DAPE Teacher of the Year by the state association.
