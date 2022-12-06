Girls basketball won its first section game in 11 years and returns six seniors this season

Jefferson girls basketball continued to make progress under coach Paul Roach who helped guide the team to a 10-18 overall record last year, which included the program’s first section tournament win in 11 years. The fifth-seeded Jaguars defeated No. 4 Eastview 52-41 in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals before falling to state-bound Rosemount 83-45 in the section semifinals.

