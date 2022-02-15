Holy Angels boys hockey improved to 19-3-1 with a 9-1 rout of Duluth Marshall to celebrate Senior Day at Richfield Ice Arena.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Stars, which matched a season-high nine goals for the fourth time this season.
Senior captain Jack Bartfield scored twice in the opening period before classmate and fellow captain Ryan Welsch added two goals and Ricky Nelson continued them with a pair of goals in the third period.
Senior captain Noah Hermanson added three assists and one goal as four skaters picked up four points each, including Bartfield, Welsch and Nelson each with a pair of assists.
Senior goaltender Bryce Hess stopped 12-of-13 shots to lower his goals-against average to 1.96 and saves percentage to .916.
Freshman Henry Lechner continues to provide a scoring punch for the Stars, tallying 34 points on 13 goals in 20 games. He is currently on a four-game points streak amassing 11 points (seven goals and four assists).
Earlier in the week, the Stars won a back-and-forth affair at Buffalo by a 6-4 final at Buffalo Civic Center on Feb. 8.
The Bison built a 2-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game before Lechner cut the lead in half before the first intermission.
Noah Hermanson tied the game 3:40 into the second period as the teams traded goals to enter the break tied at 3-3. The goal was Hermanson’s 100th varsity goal.
Buffalo’s Jimmy Winter gave the home team a 4-3 lead just 24 seconds into the third period before Holy Angels put the pressure, scoring three unanswered goals over the remaining 12 minutes of the contest. Nik Johnson tied the game at 4-4 on a power play with assists from Lechner and Bartfield.
Bartfield set up Lechner’s game-winner at 12:38 and Charlie Cline added an insurance goal in the final moments of the game.
The Stars wrap up the regular season by hosting Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at Richfield Ice Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Hermanson also provided the fireworks scoring three minutes into overtime for a 3-2 win at Osseo on Feb. 5 in a non-conference contest at Dick Vraa Arena. Osseo scored twice in the second period to carry a 2-0 lead into the third period before goals from Lechner and Welsch forced overtime as the teams combined for 60 shots in the contest.
Bloomington Kennedy
Kennedy (5-15-1) celebrated Senior Day with an overwhelming start in a 5-4 win over Somerset (Wisconsin) Feb. 12.
The Eagles built a 5-0 lead in the opening period with goals from Clayton Deutsch (two goals), Ryan Butala, Tyler Jost and a shorthanded goal from Nicholas Manning before the end of the opening period.
Logan Doasn had three assists, Tait Christensen added two assists and Jost set up Manning’s goal as Kennedy outshot Somerset 15-3 in the period.
Somerset scored in the opening two minutes of the second and third periods, narrowing it to a one-goal lead after scoring with under four minutes to play. The Kennedy defense did enough in front of senior Luke Skophammer to earn his second victory of the season, turning away 14 shots to stop a six-game losing streak.
The Eagles played three games in four days, culminating with Senior Day. They opened with a 5-1 loss at Waconia Feb. 8 before Simley handed Kennedy a 5-2 loss Feb. 10.
In the defeat at Simley, it was Deutsch with a late first-period goal to cut the lead to 3-1 before Manning added a power-play goal in the final minutes of the third period, with assists going to Dosan and Parker Magnusson.
The Metro West Conference contest at Waconia included Jost’s fifth goal of the season on a late third-period power play to give the senior 19 points on the season. Christensen and Luke Dosan assisted on the goal as the Wildcats scored twice in the first and again in the second period. Kennedy sophomore goaltender Dom Walton made 33 saves in the loss.
The Eagles wrap up the regular season at Mound Westonka Feb. 17 then return home to Bloomington Ice Garden to take on Metro West foe Chanhassen at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Bloomington Jefferson
Jefferson (9-15-1) was limited to just one goal in home-and-home games against Chaska before wrapping up the week with a 4-1 loss to St. Louis Park on Senior Night at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Jaguars opened the week with a 5-1 loss at home to Chaska Feb. 8 before dropping the visit to the Hawks home rink, Chaska Community Center, in a 4-1 final Feb. 10.
Senior captain AJ Wang broke up the shutout bid Feb. 8 with a third-period power-play goal, set up by Nick Hatton and Sam Mickelson. Chaska pushed ahead 5-0 one minute earlier and held a 47-10 shots edge as junior Luke Swanson made 42 saves in net for the Jaguars.
In the Feb. 10 contest, Gordy Gombold scored a shorthanded goal 48 seconds into the third period for his 16th goal of the season.
He also scored the lone Jefferson goal against St. Louis Park, tying the game just 3:24 into the conference game at Bloomington Ice Garden. Park’s Michael Hoikka scored 2:05 into the contest and outshot the Jaguars 43-26.
Jefferson wraps up the regular season at Metro West foe Waconia with a 7 p.m. start Friday, Feb. 18. The Jaguars won the previous meeting 6-2 Jan. 18 behind two goals and one assist each from Gombold and Joey Kubas. Wang added three assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.