They’re not working to bring home a gold medal, but Bloomington representatives are heading to Europe next week in the hopes of landing the big prize in an international competition.
Mayor Tim Busse is one of four Bloomington City Council members headed to Paris for a symposium with delegates of the Bureau of International Expositions, the governing body that chooses the hosts for world expos. It will be the last major pitch the Minnesota USA Expo committee will make in its bid to bring the Bureau’s 2027 specialized expo to Bloomington’s South Loop District..
Specialized expos are the smaller versions of the world expos that are awarded every five years, and a Minnesota expo in 2027 would mark the first such event in the United States since New Orleans hosted a specialized expo in 1984.
The symposium will include state and federal representatives, as well, and will conclude less than three months before the Bureau of International Expositions chooses its 2027 host site.
Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge will be attending with Busse, council members Jenna Carter, Lona Dallessandro and Patrick Martin and Community Development Director Karla Henderson. Bloomington’s representatives will be there to show support for the committee’s bid to bring the 2027 expo to the city.
The campaign to bring an expo to Bloomington is the second such effort, with the United States losing out in its bid for the 2023 expo to Buenos Aires, Argentina. The expo was suspended, however, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The symposium is an optional step countries may take in their bid for an expo, and it’s an effort candidates traditionally make, according to Verbrugge. Unlike previous proposals and presentations that Minnesota USA Expo representatives have made, the symposium is more of a dialogue between the Bureau’s delegates and expo representatives. There are presentations planned as part of the discussion, but conversations that take place provide delegates with opportunities to discuss and critique the plans put forth by the committee, Verbrugge explained.
John Stanoch is president and CEO of Minnesota USA Expo. The retired Hennepin County District Court judge said the committee’s presentations will focus heavily on how a Bloomington expo will fulfill its proposed theme, “Healthy People, Healthy Planet.”
Bloomington representatives will highlight the city’s eagerness to bring the expo to two sites in the South Loop District: the vacant lot east of Mall of America and the former Thunderbird Hotel site north of the mall, which would be connected by a pedestrian walkway, Verbrugge noted.
The city has the benefit of infrastructure investments already made that would connect and transport thousands of daily visitors to the expo, both internationally and locally, such as freeway and airport infrastructure and transit systems that service the neighboring Mall of America, he explained.
Busse said having city officials attending the symposium is akin to advocacy campaigns that organizations conduct when they visit the state Capitol in St. Paul. Having city representatives speaking with the same voice and meeting with Bureau delegates is important for demonstrating the commitment to the expo from all levels of government, he explained.
“The delegates like to see elected officials,” Verbrugge said. Presentations to the Bureau have focused heavily on the work of the committee and support from the federal government. The symposium is Bloomington’s opportunity to show the city’s commitment and preparedness toward hosting the expo, he added.
Bloomington’s representatives will be joined by members of the Minnesota committee’s board, expo sponsors and federal government officials representing the U.S. Department of State, Department of Commerce and White House. The United States will have approximately 50 representatives attending the symposium, according to Stanoch.
The symposium will take place March 30, with a March 29 reception preceding it, he noted.
Representatives will return to Paris in June for the announcement of the expo host. The United States is competing against Argentina, Serbia, Spain and Thailand. If the United States is awarded the expo, it would be held in the summer of 2027, featuring global pavilions showcasing achievements toward health and wellness from around the world.
Bloomington’s economic development funds, including funds carried over from 2022 in anticipation of the symposium, will fund the costs associated with the city’s representation in Paris, according to Verbrugge. “We’ve always looked at this as an economic development project,” he said.
For the symposium, the cost per city representative is estimated at $4,000, he noted.
