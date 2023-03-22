They’re not working to bring home a gold medal, but Bloomington representatives are heading to Europe next week in the hopes of landing the big prize in an international competition.

Mayor Tim Busse is one of four Bloomington City Council members headed to Paris for a symposium with delegates of the Bureau of International Expositions, the governing body that chooses the hosts for world expos. It will be the last major pitch the Minnesota USA Expo committee will make in its bid to bring the Bureau’s 2027 specialized expo to Bloomington’s South Loop District..

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments