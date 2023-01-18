Kennedy boys swimming and diving continued to improve times and scores while turning in 25 best-efforts in 26 swims to place sixth in the Section 2A True Team meet at Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington on Saturday.
Breck Blake beat out Orono 1,374-1,350 points while Kennedy was sixth with 651 points, 355 points ahead of seventh-place Mound Westonka in the meet which awards points to all finishers instead of just top eight in each event. The idea is to award team depth over individual strengths.
The Eagles opened the meet with impressive diving scores as Sam Gardner and Franklin Rezac placed first and third, respectively in the 11-dive rotation. Gardner won with a 354.95 and Rezac was third with 286.90. Orono’s Gideon Fish was second with a 346.20.
Senior Tyler Kauffman was second in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.97 seconds and fourth in the 100 free in 51.20. Junior Sam Nicholson was eighth in the 50 free in 24.68 and 14th in the 100 free in 57.08. Junior Sid Rezac was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.32 and 11th in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.76.
Jefferson scored 766 points to place sixth in the Section 2AA True Team meet in Edina on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Aiden Shermak place fourth in the 50 free in 22.56, sandwiched between a pair of ties in the quickest event on the schedule, second place was 22.10 and fifth place was 23.06. Senior Lucas Backes was eighth in 23.30 and Brenden Lucas was 12th in 23.94.
Shermak was second in the 100 free in 49.03 while Metro West foe, Chanhassen’s Lucas Becker won it in 48.44. Lucas and Backes were 13th and 14th, respectively.
Senior Colin Hester was 13th in the 100 fly in 1:02.01 and freshman Alex Bertram was 15th in 1:02.08.
