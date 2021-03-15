By the time this edition is published we will be well into the section tournaments for boys and girls hockey and basketball.
Some section tournaments began Monday or Tuesday with all of them concluding by March 25 in what is a condensed scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols and an urgency to keep the spring sports schedule close to intact after the cancellation of the entire 2020 season.
Below is the schedule for all Holy Angles, Richfield, Kennedy and Jefferson hockey and basketball sections.
Girls hockey
Section 2AA
Tuesday’s pairings
No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Shakopee
No. 8 Prior Lake at No. 1 Minnetonka
No. 6 Chaska/Chanhassen at No. 3 Eden Prairie
No. 7 New Prague at No. 2 Holy Family
Semifinals, March 18 at better seed
Final is at better seed March 20
Section 5A
Tuesday
No. 5 Holy Angels at No. 4 Breck
No. 6 Pine City at No. 3 Orono
No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 2 Minneapolis
Semifinals, March 18
Beck/Holy Angels winner at No. 1 Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals winners at better seed
Final is at better seed, Saturday, March 20
Boys hockey
Section 2A
Tuesday’s pairing
No. 9 Kennedy at No. 8 Mound-Westonka/WM
Quarterfinals Thursday, 7 p.m.
Tuesday winner at No. 1 Breck
No. 4 Minneapolis at No. 5 Providence (Plymouth Ice Center)
No. 6 Orono at No. 3 Southwest Christian/Richfield (Richfield Ice Arena)
No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 2 Delano
Semifinals at better seed March 20
Final at better seed March 24
Section 6AA
Quarterfinals Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Hopkins at No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall
No. 5 Blake at No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 St. Louis Park at No. 3 Edina, 8:30 p.m.
No. 7 Holy Angels at No. 2 Wayzata
Semifinals at better seed March 20
Final at better seed March 24
Section 3AA
Quarterfinals Wednesday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Park at No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson
No. 7 Eagan at No. 2 Rosemount
No. 6 Eastview at No. 3 Burnsville
Semifinals Friday, 7 p.m.
Park/Jefferson winner at No. 1 St. Thomas
Rosemount/Eagan winner at Burnsville/Eastview winner at better seed
Final at better seed March 24
Boys basketball
Section 3-3A
Play-in No. 8 Harding at No. 9 Kennedy
Quarterfinals, March 17 at 7 p.m.
Harding/Kennedy winner at No. 1 South St. Paul
No. 4 Highland Park at No. 5 Holy Angels
No. 7 Henry Sibley at No. 2 Richfield
No. 6 St. Thomas at No. 3 St. Croix Lutheran
Semifinals at better seed March 20
Final is at the better seed 7 p.m. March 25
Section 2-4A
Quarterfinals Tuesday
No. 8 Chanhassen at No. 1 Shakopee
No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Edina
No. 7 Prior Lake at No. 2 Eden Prairie
No. 6 Minnetonka at No. 3 Chaska
Semifinals at better seed at 5 p.m. March 19
Final is at better seed 5 p.m. March 25
Girls basketball
Section 2-4A
Quarterfinals Tuesday
No. 8 Jefferson at No. 1 Chaska
No. 5 Prior Lake at No. 4 Shakopee
No. 7 Edina at No. 2 Minnetonka
No. 6 Chanhassen at No. 3 Eden Prairie
Semifinals at better seed, 7 p.m. March 19
Final at better seed, 7 p.m. March 25
Section 6-3A
Quarterfinals Wednesday
No. Roosevelt at No. 1 Holy Angels
No. 5 Delano at No. 4 Kennedy
No. 6 Richfield at No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s
No. 7 Mound Westonka at No. 2 Orono
Semifinals at better seed March 20
Final at better seed March 25
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.