By the time this edition is published we will be well into the section tournaments for boys and girls hockey and basketball.

Some section tournaments began Monday or Tuesday with all of them concluding by March 25 in what is a condensed scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols and an urgency to keep the spring sports schedule close to intact after the cancellation of the entire 2020 season.

Below is the schedule for all Holy Angles, Richfield, Kennedy and Jefferson hockey and basketball sections.

Girls hockey

Section 2AA 

Tuesday’s pairings

No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Shakopee

No. 8 Prior Lake at No. 1 Minnetonka

No. 6 Chaska/Chanhassen at No. 3 Eden Prairie

No. 7 New Prague at No. 2 Holy Family

Semifinals, March 18 at better seed

Final is at better seed March 20

Section 5A

Tuesday

No. 5 Holy Angels at No. 4 Breck

No. 6 Pine City at No. 3 Orono

No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 2 Minneapolis

Semifinals, March 18

Beck/Holy Angels winner at No. 1 Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals winners at better seed

Final is at better seed, Saturday, March 20

Boys hockey

Section 2A 

Tuesday’s pairing

No. 9 Kennedy at No. 8 Mound-Westonka/WM

Quarterfinals Thursday, 7 p.m.

Tuesday winner at No. 1 Breck

No. 4 Minneapolis at No. 5 Providence (Plymouth Ice Center)

No. 6 Orono at No. 3 Southwest Christian/Richfield (Richfield Ice Arena)

No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 2 Delano

Semifinals at better seed March 20

Final at better seed March 24

Section 6AA

Quarterfinals Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Hopkins at No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall

No. 5 Blake at No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 St. Louis Park at No. 3 Edina, 8:30 p.m.

No. 7 Holy Angels at No. 2 Wayzata

Semifinals at better seed March 20

Final at better seed March 24

Section 3AA

Quarterfinals Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Park at No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson

No. 7 Eagan at No. 2 Rosemount

No. 6 Eastview at No. 3 Burnsville

Semifinals Friday, 7 p.m.

Park/Jefferson winner at No. 1 St. Thomas

Rosemount/Eagan winner at Burnsville/Eastview winner at better seed

Final at better seed March 24

Boys basketball

Section 3-3A 

Play-in No. 8 Harding at No. 9 Kennedy

Quarterfinals, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Harding/Kennedy winner at No. 1 South St. Paul

No. 4 Highland Park at No. 5 Holy Angels

No. 7 Henry Sibley at No. 2 Richfield

No. 6 St. Thomas at No. 3 St. Croix Lutheran

Semifinals at better seed March 20

Final is at the better seed 7 p.m. March 25

Section 2-4A 

Quarterfinals Tuesday

No. 8 Chanhassen at No. 1 Shakopee

No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Edina

No. 7 Prior Lake at No. 2 Eden Prairie

No. 6 Minnetonka at No. 3 Chaska

Semifinals at better seed at 5 p.m. March 19

Final is at better seed 5 p.m. March 25

Girls basketball

Section 2-4A 

Quarterfinals Tuesday

No. 8 Jefferson at No. 1 Chaska

No. 5 Prior Lake at No. 4 Shakopee

No. 7 Edina at No. 2 Minnetonka

No. 6 Chanhassen at No. 3 Eden Prairie

Semifinals at better seed, 7 p.m. March 19

Final at better seed, 7 p.m. March 25

Section 6-3A

Quarterfinals Wednesday

No. Roosevelt at No. 1 Holy Angels

No. 5 Delano at No. 4 Kennedy

No. 6 Richfield at No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s

No. 7 Mound Westonka at No. 2 Orono

Semifinals at better seed March 20

Final at better seed March 25

 

