Holy Angels, Jefferson turn the page on the playoffs
Jefferson and Holy Angels girls hockey begin their march to the Xcel Energy Center this week after wrapping up the regular season on Saturday.
Jefferson (11-14) received the No. 6 seed in a loaded Section 2AA and will travel to No. 3 Shakopee for a quarterfinal game to be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
The Sabers won the section meeting last season 5-1 and didn’t play during the regular season.
The Jaguars closed out the regular season with a 5-1 win at New Prague on Feb. 2 before losing to Section 5A No. 2 seed Orono 11-2 on Saturday. It was the second time in a month the Spartans beat the Jaguars in conference play in a month.
The win over New Prague featured two goals form junior Jana Lesch, one goal and two assists from Julia Larson in addition to goals from Becca Brendahlen and Bella Thurston.
Sophomore goalie Chloe Golden made 25 saves to improve to 4-2-0 on the season.
One night earlier the Jaguars lost 8-1 to Simley on Youth Night at Bloomington Ice Gardens.
Lesch scored seven seconds into the second period as Simley outshot Jefferson 45-14 in the game and went 2-for-4 on the power play while Jefferson went 0-for-3.
Jaguars freshman Sarah Rash made 37 saves after making 39 saves against Holy Angels on Jan. 28 and turned away 46 shots at Orono on Saturday. In 23 games, Rash has made 583 saves across 23 games with a 7-12-0 record.
Stars pick up top-seed
Holy Angels (19-5-1), the No. 2 ranked team in Class A and top-seed in Section 5A closed out the schedule with a tough 2-1 overtime loss at Class AA Eden Prairie on Friday.
Eden Prairie’s Paige Holt scored one minute into the second period while Stars Masyn Mullin tied it up in the final minute of the period.
Holt then assisted on Jordan Hirsch’s winner coming at 4:43 of overtime as the Stars were shutout against Hill-Murray 4-0 on Jan. 31.
Holy Angels had won six straight leading up to a 7-0 win over Jefferson on Jan. 28.
The Stars will host the winner of the No. 5 Breck at No. 4 Minneapolis game (Feb. 11) back at Richfield Ice Arena at 5:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Holy Angels topped Minneapolis twice in Metro West Conference play and shutout Breck 5-0 in the third game of the season.
Orono received the No. 2 seed and will host Pine City in a Feb. 11 quarterfinal with No. 6 Delano/Rockford at No. 3 Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian in the other quarterfinal.
The section final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the St. Louis Park rec center.
