Jefferson’s Bode Campbell reaches Section 6AA third-place match

Jefferson boys tennis coach Tom McNutt once again put together a tough non-conference schedule to go along with a difficult Metro West Conference schedule that tested one of his strongest lineups made up of several multi-sport students.

Stuart Konezny
Jefferson eighth-grader Stuart Konezny compiled a 14-8 record between singles and doubles matches. 

The season ultimately came to an end for the Jaguars (13-4) in the Section 6AA semifinals with a loss to eventual section champion and No. 1 seed Edina 7-0.

The third doubles match was the closest for the Jaguars as Colin Carnish and Peyton Sheffert came up short 6-4, 7-6 (4). 

Jefferson opened section play May 17 with a 7-0 win over South as Bode Campbell and Stuart Konezny won their first and second singles matches, respectively by 6-0, 6-0 scores. AJ Wang was pushed to a third-set tiebreaker at third singles eventually winning 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.

Jefferson’s three doubles teams won in straight sets as the No. 1 duo of Luke Swanson and Tate Noble and No. 2 Carnish and Peyton Roach each won 6-0, 6-0. Elfstrum and Sheffert won at third doubles 6-1, 6-0.

The Jaguars won 2-of-3 singles matches and 2-of-3 doubles matches for the needed four team points to advance past Washburn 4-3 on May 18. Campbell won at first singles 6-1, 6-1 while Konezny needed the third set to win in the second spot, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Swanson and Nobel won at first doubles in three sets 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1 while the No. 2 doubles team of Carnish and Roach also won in three sets 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Jefferson went 5-2 in the Metro West Conference closing out the schedule with a 5-2 in over St. Louis Park on May 10 and a 7-0 win over Waconia on May 12.

The Jaguars wrapped up the regular season with a 6-1 win over Holy Angels on May 16.

Individual sections

Campbell earned the No. 5 seed in the singles side of the section tournament, advancing to the third-place match against Blake’s third-seeded Kai Chen which was played May 27, after this edition went to press.

Campbell went 3-0 as the favored seed beating Kennedy’s Ty Bunkusol in the first round 6-0, 6-0; Hopkins’ Ted Strasburg 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and St. Louis Park fourth-seed Sam Wolden 6-4, 6-2 to reach the semifinals. Edina’s Matt Fullerton topped Campbell 6-1, 6-1 to secure his place in the section final.

Konezny received the No. 10 seed and opened with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Hopkins Wesley Besikof before Southwest No. 7 seed Zander Zola beat Konezny 6-3, 6-3.

Richfield’s Quentin Klun topped Kennedy’s Hoang Nguyen in the opening round 6-3, 6-3 before Klun fell to Blake’s third-seeded Kai Chen 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. Richfield’s Randy Moreno lost to Southwest’s ninth-seeded Caleb Porter in the first round 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play, Jefferson’s Swanson and Noble received the No. 11 seed and won their opening match against South 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Edina’s No. 6 seed in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Jefferson’s Roach and Carnish lost their opening match against Edina’s fifth-seeded team of Julian Thym and Humza Chaudhri 6-1, 6-0.

Richfield’s 16-seeded duo of Clarity and Diaz beat Kennedy’s Josue Mendoza Martinez and Elisha Bjerkeset 6-3, 6-3. The reward for the first-round victory was a meeting with Edina’s top-seeded doubles team of Tyler Haddorff and Henry Peterson. The Hornets won 6-0, 6-0.

Richfield’s Caden Gilbert and Jonas Taylor lost to Southwest’s No. 10 Reese Michaelson Nayan Narula 6-0, 6-0.

Kenney’s Lupe Perez Dominguez and Dom Walton lost their opening round match to Hopkins 6-0, 6-0.

 

