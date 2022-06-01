Jefferson’s Bode Campbell reaches Section 6AA third-place match
Jefferson boys tennis coach Tom McNutt once again put together a tough non-conference schedule to go along with a difficult Metro West Conference schedule that tested one of his strongest lineups made up of several multi-sport students.
The season ultimately came to an end for the Jaguars (13-4) in the Section 6AA semifinals with a loss to eventual section champion and No. 1 seed Edina 7-0.
The third doubles match was the closest for the Jaguars as Colin Carnish and Peyton Sheffert came up short 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Jefferson opened section play May 17 with a 7-0 win over South as Bode Campbell and Stuart Konezny won their first and second singles matches, respectively by 6-0, 6-0 scores. AJ Wang was pushed to a third-set tiebreaker at third singles eventually winning 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.
Jefferson’s three doubles teams won in straight sets as the No. 1 duo of Luke Swanson and Tate Noble and No. 2 Carnish and Peyton Roach each won 6-0, 6-0. Elfstrum and Sheffert won at third doubles 6-1, 6-0.
The Jaguars won 2-of-3 singles matches and 2-of-3 doubles matches for the needed four team points to advance past Washburn 4-3 on May 18. Campbell won at first singles 6-1, 6-1 while Konezny needed the third set to win in the second spot, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Swanson and Nobel won at first doubles in three sets 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1 while the No. 2 doubles team of Carnish and Roach also won in three sets 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
Jefferson went 5-2 in the Metro West Conference closing out the schedule with a 5-2 in over St. Louis Park on May 10 and a 7-0 win over Waconia on May 12.
The Jaguars wrapped up the regular season with a 6-1 win over Holy Angels on May 16.
Individual sections
Campbell earned the No. 5 seed in the singles side of the section tournament, advancing to the third-place match against Blake’s third-seeded Kai Chen which was played May 27, after this edition went to press.
Campbell went 3-0 as the favored seed beating Kennedy’s Ty Bunkusol in the first round 6-0, 6-0; Hopkins’ Ted Strasburg 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and St. Louis Park fourth-seed Sam Wolden 6-4, 6-2 to reach the semifinals. Edina’s Matt Fullerton topped Campbell 6-1, 6-1 to secure his place in the section final.
Konezny received the No. 10 seed and opened with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Hopkins Wesley Besikof before Southwest No. 7 seed Zander Zola beat Konezny 6-3, 6-3.
Richfield’s Quentin Klun topped Kennedy’s Hoang Nguyen in the opening round 6-3, 6-3 before Klun fell to Blake’s third-seeded Kai Chen 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. Richfield’s Randy Moreno lost to Southwest’s ninth-seeded Caleb Porter in the first round 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, Jefferson’s Swanson and Noble received the No. 11 seed and won their opening match against South 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Edina’s No. 6 seed in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Jefferson’s Roach and Carnish lost their opening match against Edina’s fifth-seeded team of Julian Thym and Humza Chaudhri 6-1, 6-0.
Richfield’s 16-seeded duo of Clarity and Diaz beat Kennedy’s Josue Mendoza Martinez and Elisha Bjerkeset 6-3, 6-3. The reward for the first-round victory was a meeting with Edina’s top-seeded doubles team of Tyler Haddorff and Henry Peterson. The Hornets won 6-0, 6-0.
Richfield’s Caden Gilbert and Jonas Taylor lost to Southwest’s No. 10 Reese Michaelson Nayan Narula 6-0, 6-0.
Kenney’s Lupe Perez Dominguez and Dom Walton lost their opening round match to Hopkins 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.