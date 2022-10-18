Section soccer tournaments ran Oct. 11-18 to determine the three-class state tournament field, which begins Oct. 25.
Fourth-seeded Richfield (9-4-4) advanced to its second consecutive section final after beating top-seeded Holy Angels on penalties 4-3 for what goes down as a 2-1 final score.
In three of the four quarterfinals, the lower seed won, including No. 7 Simley upsetting No. 2 Bloomington Kennedy 2-1 and No. 6 St. Thomas Academy, upsetting No. 3 Two Rivers 2-1. The Cadets won Saturday 2-1 to advance to Tuesday’s section final.
Richfield came into sections with three draws and two shutout victories to ride a wave of momentum at the most important time of the season.
The Spartans used a third shutout to win the section opener 4-0 against St. Paul Highland Park to set up a rematch of the section final from last season at neighbor Holy Angels.
Holy Angels emerged with a 2-0 win in the 2021 section final played at Two Rivers High School, en route to a state finals appearance after Richfield won the regular season meeting at Spartan Stadium 2-1.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Stars won the lone Tri-Metro Conference meeting, 1-0 at StarDome Sept. 8 to set up Saturday’s section semifinal with a trip to the final on the line.
St. Thomas Academy got off to a rough start with just a 5-1 win over Blake from the opening nine games of the season.
Since then, the Cadets won 6-of-7, outscoring the opposition by a 20-8 margin including three shutouts.
Kennedy
A third-place finish in its first run through the Tri-Metro Conference followed by a No. 2 seed in the section tournament are two big aspects of a 12-4-1 record that should have Kennedy soccer fans reflecting on what was another strong season under coach Dan Bushendorf and his staff.
The Eagles came up short of its ultimate goal of a second state tournament appearance since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season ended with the Eagles winning the section title at Worthington. State tournaments were not held that season.
No. 7 seed Simley ended Kennedy’s hopes with a 2-1 win at Bloomington Stadium Oct. 12.
Girls
Section 3AA
Reigning Section 3AA champion Holy Angels (16-2-0) is back as the No. 1 seed and opened with a 3-1 win over No. 8 seed Richfield on Oct. 12 at StarDome.
Holy Angels used goals from Charlotte Rosen, Audrey Garton and Ellen Neuharth as Rosen and Garton each set up a goal. Stars goaltender Chloe Sandness had five saves.
Sandness picked up her 11th cleansheet of the season, making four saves in a 3-0 win over Simley.
Garton added two goals while Neuharth picked up a goal and an assist. Ella Smith and Elizabeth Mejia Quintanilla each had an assist to set up the section final against Two Rivers which was played Oct. 18 at StarDome.
The Stars posted a perfect 8-0 to win the Tri-Metro Conference while Kennedy and St. Anthony shared second place with 6-2 records, one game ahead of fourth-place Visitation.
Kennedy earned the No. 3 seed in the section, opening with a 2-1 win over No. 6 St. Paul Highland Park on Oct. 12. The Eagles went on to lose 2-0 at No. 2 seed Two Rivers on Saturday to end the season.
Section 3AAA
Three of the four better seeds advanced from the Oct. 11 quarterfinals with the exception of No. 5 Jefferson (9-6-3), which used an overtime goal from Ayah Makled to upset No. 4 Apple Valley on the Eagles field. Makled scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out to breakthrough.
The season came to an end with a 2-0 loss at top-seeded Rosemount on Oct. 13 after the Irish opened section play with a dominant 10-1 win over No. 8 Burnsville.
Rosemount faced No. 2 Eagan in the final on Oct. 18.
Eagan shutout Park of Cottage Grove 3-0 in the opening round before advancing to the final in a 3-2 win over No. 3 Eastview on Thursday.
Boys
Section 3AA
Top-seed and defending section champion Holy Angels used a 3-1 win over No. 8 South St. Paul to advance to Saturday’s rematch against No. 4 Richfield at StarDome with a 7 p.m. start.
The Spartans blanked No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park 4-0 on Wednesday.
No. 7 Smiley scored the biggest upset of the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over No. 2 Bloomington Kennedy.
The Spartans will travel to No. 6 St. Thomas Academy on Saturday with a spot in the Oct. 18 final on the line.
Section 3AAA
No. 4 Jefferson (9-6-3) used an overtime goal to advance past No. 5 Apple Valley as the Jaguars hosted the quarterfinal game at Bloomington Stadium on Tuesday to complete the Jaguars sweep after the girls also won in overtime.
The boys’ winner was set up by junior Dylan Goedderz, who found senior Thomas Robar on a header into the far side of the goal off a free kick.
Top-seeded Eastview shutout the Jaguars 4-0 in the semifinal on Saturday to advance to the final against No. 3 Rosemount Oct. 18.
No. 2 Eagan blanked No. 7 Hastings 5-0 in the quarterfinal and Rosemount earned a 2-1 win over Park Cottage Grove in their opener.
Rosemount won the semifinal at Eagan 3-2 on Saturday to set up the final.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
