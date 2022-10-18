Section soccer tournaments ran Oct. 11-18 to determine the three-class state tournament field, which begins Oct. 25.

Fourth-seeded Richfield (9-4-4) advanced to its second consecutive section final after beating top-seeded Holy Angels on penalties 4-3 for what goes down as a 2-1 final score.

Majd Hatab

Jefferson junior Majd Hatab blasts a shot at the Kennedy goal during their non-conference meeting at Bloomington Stadium on Sept. 27. Jefferson won the game 2-0.

