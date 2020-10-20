Holy Angles, Richfield, Kennedy soccer programs advance to respective section semifinals
Boys and girls soccer heads into the final week of the season with section championships on the line as the state tournament will not take place this fall.
In Section 3A, top-seeded Holy Angels maintained its pristine record intact with a 10-0 win over No. 9 seed Twin Cities Academy in the section quarterfinal, Oct. 15.
Stars standout senior Mia Van der Heide added three goals and three assists to give her 15 goals and 20 assists on 55 shots in 11 games. Over the last five games, she has eight goals and nine assists.
The Stars hosted No. 4 Simley on Tuesday after Simley shutout No. 12 Kennedy 3-0 on Oct. 15.
Kennedy reached the second round of sections after picking up the first win of the season two nights earlier, Oct. 13. The Eagles (1-8-4) scored a 4-1 win over No. 5 New Life Academy with two goals from Isabelle Lone along with Anay Flores-Pulido and Cameran Renneke. Susie Monson added an assist and Kennedy goalkeeper Brianna Dotter made two saves to help preserve the win.
Richfield (4-6-2) received the No. 10 seed in Section 3A and opened against No. 7 St. Croix Lutheran for what would be a third time this season. The Crusaders won the section game 3-0 Oct. 13 after the two teams settled to a scoreless game on Sept. 22 at Spartan Stadium and SCL won 3-1 Sept. 8.
The Section 3A final will be Oct. 22 at the better seed between the winners of Holy Angels/Simley and No. 2 Highland Park/No. 3 Visitation.
Jefferson (2-6-4) ended the 2020 season with a 5-0 loss to Edina in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Oct. 14 at Kuhlman Field in Edina.
Boys
The final in Section 3A could be an all-Richfield contest as reigning section champion and No. 1 seed Holy Angels earned a 1-0 win over No. 9 St. Paul Academy in the quarterfinals to set up an Oct. 20 semifinal against Holy Angels.
Richfield received the No. 3 seed and opened sections with a 4-3 win over No. 6 St. Paul Humbolt on Oct. 15.
The Spartans scored four times in the first half including a hat trick by Rodrigo Castaneda, two assists from Yulian Rodriguez-Torres and one goal from Angel Mendez-Lopez.
Richfield advanced to play No. 10 Minneapolis Roosevelt in the Oct. 20 semifinals. The final is set for Oct. 22 at the better seed.
In Section 2A, Kennedy (7-5-1) received the No. 3 seed and advanced to the Oct. 20 semifinals where the Eagles faced No. 2 Mankato West.
To reach that point, the Eagles won two section games including an 11-0 win over Tri-City United Oct. 12 then a 4-1 win over Mankato Loyola Oct. 14. Both games were played at Bloomington Stadium.
Kennedy closed out the regular season at Bloomington with a 3-0 win over Cooper Oct. 8. The Senior Night win included starting all 11 seniors, while Diego Perez started the scoring as a crossing pass deflected off a defender for an own goal. One minute later they doubled the score as Rodrigo De Leon scored off a through-ball from Jesus Ciriaaco to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead into halftime. Diego Fuentes Rodriguez scored the final goal in the second half off an assist by Zack Bizal.
The 4-1 win over Mankato Loyola featured two goals and one assist from Ciriaco plus a goal from Omar Atrola off an assist from Ricardo Vera Martinez.
Section 2AA No. 1 seed Edina opened play with a 4-0 win over No. 8 Jefferson (1-10-1) on Oct. 14.
