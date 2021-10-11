Below is a schedule for the eight Bloomington Richfield Sun Current soccer teams which begin section play on Tuesday. For more updated live brackets check out mshsl.org.

Boys soccer

Section 3AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12

Hastings at Apple Valley

Park at Rosemount

Burnsville at Eastview

Jefferson at Eagan, 5 p.m.

Semifinals at high seed Oct. 14

Final is at Eagan High Schol at 5 p.m. Oct. 19

Section 3AA quarterfinals Oct. 12

No. 8 South St. Paul at No. 1 Richfield 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 St. Thomas Academy 7 p.m.

No. 7 Simley at No. 2 Two Rivers 7 p.m.

No. 6 St. Paul Highland Park at No. 3 Holy Angels 7 p.m.

Semifinals at high seed Oct. 14

Final is at Two Rivers High School Oct. 19

 

Girls soccer

Section 3AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12

Hastings at Rosemount 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Park of Cottage Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Burnsville at Eagan 7 p.m.

Apple Valley at Eastview 7 p.m.

Semifinals at high seed Oct. 14

Final is at Eagan High Schol at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 19

Section 3AA quarterfinals Oct. 12

No. 8 Richfield at No. 1 Holy Angels 5 p.m.

No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park at No. 4 Two Rivers 5 p.m.

No. 7 South St. Paul at No. 2 Kennedy 5 p.m.

No. 6 Simley at No. 3 Visitation 4 p.m.

Semifinals at high seed Oct. 14

Final is at Two Rivers High School Oct. 19

