Section season is upon us with alpine and nordic skiing determining the field for next week’s state meets at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Nordic
The Section 2 meet took place at Theodore Wirth Park on Feb. 3 with Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn earning the state-qualifying team places.
The top two teams plus the next seven individuals not on those two teams qualified for state.
Southwest captured the team title with 392 points followed by Washburn with 362 points, Minnetonka was third with 330 points, Bloomington was fourth with 324 points, Chanhassen-Chaska was fifth with 318 points, Eden Prairie was sixth with 315 points, Edina was seventh with 286 points and Richfield was eighth with 214 points. Holy Family and St. Thomas rounded out the 10-team field.
Southwest swept the top three places led by Victor Sparks’ pursuit time of 23 minutes, 54.2 seconds followed by Jacob Rochell-Share in 23:58.1 and Charlie Grabow in 24:19.1 and had five of the top seven times.
Eden Prairie’s Zach Spears finished fourth to grab the first individual state qualifying place in 24:43.9, Jefferson sophomore Jonathan Clarke was fifth overall in 24:53.2.
Edina’s Eli Frenkel qualified for state with a 13th place finish in 25:49.2 and Clarke’s teammate Colden Longley grabbed the final qualifying spot finishing 14th in 25:56.6. He skied the classic course in the morning at 13:52 to place 15th and improved on that with the 12th-best freestyle time of 12:04.5.
Jefferson results: 28. Zach Skinner, 32. Tim Lueth, 44. Keaton Mayhew, 45. Aidan Ishaug, 49. Mason Young.
Richfield sophomore Henry Schaefer was 37th overall to lead the team in 28:37.2. Porter Ball was 46th, Parker Lindstromg was 52nd, Michael O’Donnell was 55th, Alex Clarity was 59th, Caden Gilbert was 67th and Gage Vizecky was 68th.
Edina claimed the girls’ team title with 374 points.
Eden Prairie and Washburn tied with 358 points but the Eagles won the tiebreaker which was decided on the time of a fifth skier.
Minneapolis Southwest was fourth with 355 points and fifth- place Bloomington Jefferson with 291 points. Minnetonka was seventh with 277 points, one point ahead of eighth-place Chan-Chaska with 276 points, ninth-place Richfield with 194 points and Holy Family scored 147 points in 10th place.
Edina sophomore Maggie Wagner won the individual title in 28 minutes, 13.8 seconds ahead of Southwest’s runner-up Sudie Hall who is one of three Lakers to qualify for state in a time of 28:24. Teammates Zoe Camp and Katy Scott qualified with fourth and 10th places, respectively.
Jefferson sophomore Sierra Larson finished 14th overall in 30:25.4 or 57 seconds off Scott’s final state-qualifying time. Jaguars freshman Jackie Larsen was 19th, Erin Drewitz was 32nd, Jamie Drewitz was 48th, Megan Narveson was 49th, Anna Gaul was 50th and Molly Woods was 51st.
Richfield junior Bella Jurwicz turned in the top performance finishing 47th in 35:14. Natalie Hanson was 55th, Allie Nelson was 58th, Ava Hanks was 60th, Katrina Dingley was 61st, Eva Patenaude was 64th and Aria Devries was 66th.
Alpine
Buck Hill was the site for the Section 6 Alpine Ski meet on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Lakeville South beat out Edina for the boys’ team title 411-393 points. Richfield was fifth overall with 300 points, one-point ahead of Eden Prairie and Bloomington was 10th with 262 points.
Richfield’s Ross Boldus placed 12th to qualify for state with a two-run combined time total of 52.34 seconds. He went 26.41 on the first run and 25.93 on his second run.
Robert Boldus was 25th, Leyton Simmering was 32nd, Jack Griffith was 54th, Luke Colucci was 70th and Caelin Smith was 76th.
Bloomington’s Matt Schneider posted the top time for the team to qualify for state with a two-run total time of 52.99 seconds to place 15th overall. Cody Larson was 24th, Jerry Erlandson was 45th, Xander Ahnes was 77th and Nico Rouland was 95th. Gavin Frey posted a time of 26.48 on his first run but didn’t finish the second run.
Lakeville North captured the girls’ team title ahead of runner-up Edina 401-390 points and third place Northfield with 381 points. Bloomington was 12th with 208 points and Richfield was 18th with 108 points.
Katie Harmon led Bloomington with a 42nd place finish in 1:04.6 with two consistent runs of 32.26 and 32.35 seconds. Annie Flis was 49th, Hannah Trecker was 69th, Allison Mulcahy was 72nd, Mya Buerck was 80th and Ella Wald was 93rd.
Richfield’s Emma Linnett led the team with a 45th place finish in 1:06.0 with runs of 33.96 and 32.04. Nora Trowbridge was 90th, Kendall Schulz was 98th, Gabby Ruth was 99th and Zoe Smith was 101st. Sophie Thomas turned in a first-run time of 33.48 but was disqualified on her second run for an improper hike after missing a gate.
