Section tournaments began Monday for some with first round matchups Tuesday evening featuring some upsets, according to seeding.
In Section 2AA, Jefferson headed across the Minnesota River to face Shakopee in the No. 4/5 game Tuesday night.
Trailing 1-0 thanks to a Sabers power play late in the second period, it took Jefferson just over two minutes into the third period to get on the board. Abby Longhenry muscled her way to the puck behind the Sabers goal before a centering pass found Grace Schuck sliding between the hash marks for a quick redirection goal.
Knowing the win-or-go-home stakes, the rest of the period and overtime was played with even more energy.
As the regulation clock ticked under 30 seconds, senior captain Cayla Jungwirth send a blast on target. The shot deflected off traffic in front of the Sabers goal where Longhenry was waiting at the edge of the face-off circle. She turned and snapped a wrist shot from a knee to give the visitors a 2-1 lead with 24 seconds to go.
Shakopee didn’t waste much time, scoring off a rush off the draw with 10 seconds left to force overtime.
Shakopee’s Olivia Grabianowski took an untimely slashing penalty moments into overtime which Jefferson took full adavantage of by setting up shop in the offensive end.
Jungwirth and Megan Wendorf orchestrated the power play, keeping the puck moving to find the perfect time for a shot.
After a Sabers clearance and shorthanded chances the Jaguars power play expired.
After freezing the puck in the Sabers end of the ice, Jana Johnson won the decisive draw.
Schuck was first to the loose puck in the corner of the rink, looked toward the goal and with a centering pass found Longhenry open on the backside of the goal area for the one-timer goal to end it. The goal was Longhenry’s seventh of the season and her second game winner, the first came in the season-opening 4-2 win over Chaska/Chanhassen back on Jan. 16.
Jefferson advaces to face top-seed Minnetonka at Pagel Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 with a spot in the March 20 section final on the line.
Top-seeded Minnetonka beat No. 8 Prior Lake 2-0 on Tuesday. Third-seeded Eden Prairie needed double overtime to move past No. 6 Chaska/Chanhassen 1-0 and No. 2 Holy Angels topped No. 7 New Prague 9-0 Tuesday.
Eden Prairie travels to the Victoria Recreation Center to face Holy Family at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
The two remaining teams will play Saturday at the better seed for the section title.
Section 6AA
No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored seven times in the opening two periods for a 7-0 shutout win against No. 7 Hopkins/St. Louis Park Tuesday night.
The two rec center tenants squared off for the first time this season as BSM held a 51-9 shots edge as Avery Junker scored twice and added an assist and Emma Peschel had three assists. Sophie Melsness, Olivia Haag, Mary Zavoral and Abby Hancock each picked up one goal and one assist to advance.
BSM hosts No. 3 Wayzata at 5 p.m. Thursday following a 13-0 win over No. 6 St. Paul United Tuesday.
Top-seed Edina will host No. 4 Blake Thursday after the Bears picked up a 1-0 win over No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall.
The semifinal winners will play at the better seed Saturday.
Section 5A
Fifth-seeded Holy Angels came up short at No. 4 Breck Tuesday by a 5-1 score to end their season. The Mustangs advanced to face top-seeded Chisago Lakes Thursday. No. 3 Orono shutout No. 6 Pine City 6-0 and No. 2 Minneapolis added a 6-1 win over No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper in the remaining quarterfinal games.
Minneapolis will play at Orono at 5 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal.
The section final is set for Saturday, March 20 at the better seed.
Boys basketball
Section 2-4A
Jefferson scored a 59-57 upset win at Edina as the No. 5 seed stayed ahead of the fourth-seeded hosts to advance to Friday’s semifinal at top-seed Shakopee. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Shakopee handed No. 8 Chanhassen a 73-46 defeat Tuesday.
No. 2 Eden Prairie advanced with a 71-45 win over No. 7 Prior Lake and No. 3 Chaska handed No. 6 Minnetonka a 57-44 loss.
Chaska will visit Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday.
The final is set for 5 p.m., Thursday, March 25 at the better seed.
Section 3-3A
No. 9 seeded Kennedy overwhelmed No. 8 St. Paul Harding 70-37 in Monday’s play-in game with the Eagles traveling to No. 1 South St. Paul Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.
Other quarterfinal games at 7 p.m.:
No. 5 Holy Angels hosts No. 4 Highland Park
No. 2 Richfield hosts No. 7 Henry Sibley
No. 3 St. Croix Lutheran hosts No. 6 St. Thomas Academy.
Semifinals are set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the better seed and finals to follow 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at the better seed.
Girls basketball
Section 2-4A
Top-seeded Chaska ended No. 8 Jefferson’s season in a 62-28 final during Tuesday’s quarterfinal action.
Other quarterfinal results:
No. 4 Shakopee over No. 5 Prior Lake 46-41
No. 2 Minnetonka over No. 3 Edina 68-36
No. 3 Eden Prairie over No. 6 Chanhassen 71-53.
Semifinals to be played at 7 p.m. Friday include Shakopee at Chaska and Eden Prairie at Minnetonka.
The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at the better seed.
Section 6AAA
Quarterfinals, 7 p.m. March 17 unless noted
No. 8 Roosevelt at No. 1 Holy Angels 5 p.m.
No. 5 Delano at No. 4 Kennedy
No.6 Richfield at No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5 p.m.
No. 7 Mound Westonka at No. 2 Orono
Semifinals at the better seed Saturday, March 20 and finals to follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at the better seed.
Boys hockey
Section 2A
No. 8 Mound Westonka topped No. 9 Kennedy 7-2 Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals and face No. 1 Breck Thursday, March 18.
Other quarterfinals include:
No. 6 Orono at No. 3 Southwest Christian/Richfield at Richfield Ice Arena 7 p.m.
No. 5 Providence at No. 4 Minneapolis
No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 2 Delano
Semifinals set for Saturday, March 20 at better seed and the final will be Wednesday, March 24.
