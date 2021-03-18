Holy Angels’ began Section 3-3A play in style as the top-seed Stars overwhelmed Minneapolis Roosevelt 94-35 to help coach Dan Woods earn his 500th career win Wednesday night.
The Stars had nine different players score and were led by Grace Massaquoi with 19 points, Kassi Caron with 14 points, Rachel Kawiecki and Francesca Vascellaro with 13 points each, Jenna Buer with 11 point, Becky Little with eight points, Kyleigh Zent with six points, Tiffany Dubbledee and Kiera O’Rourke with four points each and Grace Hoeppner with two points.
Roosevelt was limited to 19 points in the first half and 16 points in the second half with 13 of the points coming from Olivia Wren and eight points from Cady Davis.
The Stars advanced to host No. 5 Delano at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Delano emerged with a 48-46 win at No. 4 Bloomington Kennedy Wednesday. Delano opened a 25-14 lead in the first half before Kennedy came back on an 8-0 run to pull within three points of what was a close game the rest of the way with big defensive stands.
Kennedy quickly responded to Delano’s layup with a fast basket of its own to tie the game up at 44-44 with 7.9 seconds to go.
Both teams called time outs to set up one more play. Delano’s Maddie Elstad caught the pass in the lane but the close shot bounced off the rim where Taylor Tool was in a good spot for the put-back. She made what would be the definitive basket to take a 46-44 lead with 3.3 seconds to go.
BSM tops Richfield
No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s defended the court at Haben Center in a 69-48 win over No. 6 Richfield in another Section 6-3A quarterfinal Wednesday.
The Red Knights used a 50-28 second half to power past Richfield thanks to 22 points from eighth-grader Olivia Olson and 18 points from Tyrena Reliford.
The Red Knights advanced to Saturday’s semifinal at Orono after the No. 2 seeded Spartans topped No. 7 Mound Westonka 83-55.
The section final is set for a 7 p.m. tip on Thursday, March 25 at the better seed.
Boys hockey
In Section 3AA, two of the three better seeds advanced including No. 2 Rosemount in a 5-1 win over No. 7 Eagan and No. 3 Burnsville over No. 6 Eastview 3-2. The lone upset on paper came at Bloomington Ice Garden as No. 5 Park of Cottage Grove topped No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson 3-2.
The Wolfpack used a three-goal second period to to power past the home team after senior Brett Herbert scored the opener late in the first period for the Jaguars.
It was his eighth goal of the season as he finished with goals in back-to-back games.
Park took a 2-1 lead less than six minutes into the second period before senior Colton Ganske tied the game with his second goal of the season at 10:19 of the period. Assists went to Brady Burton and Benny Goedderz, the top two scorers for Jefferson this season.
Goedderz led the way with 27 points on 16 assists and Burton was second with 21 points on 14 assists as each played in 18 games.
Jefferson junior Gordy Gombold took a five-minute major and 10 minute game misconduct penalty at 12:07 and the Wolfpack finally converted with the man-advantage with 42 seconds left in the period.
The Jaguars came out flying in the third period but couldn’t get anything past Conner Nelson who stopped all 13 shots in the final period compared to Jefferson’s Ryan Seitz who stopped both shots on goal in the period.
Friday’s semifinals include Park at top-seeded St. Thomas Academy while Burnsville is at Rosemount. The final is set for Wednesday, March 24 at the better seed.
Boys basketball
In Section 6-3A, No. 4 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s secured a trip to the semifinals after a 41-38 win over No. 5 Orono Wednesday at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The Red Knights improved to 8-8 on the season behind 15 points from senior Charlie Hansen and nine points from Daniel Ijadimbola. Ijadimbola secured the win by converting a dunk after intercepting a bounce pass in the final minute of the game.
The Spartans used 10 points each from Sebastian Loder and Andrew Mandel.
BSM travels to No. 1 Mound Westonka for a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, March 20.
No. 3 Waconia defeated No. 6 Minneapolis Roosevelt 66-24 to win the only other quarterfinal game. Mound and No. 2 DeLaSalle recevied a quarterfinal bye. Waconia travels to DeLaSalle on Saturday.
The winners Saturday will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25 for the section title at the better seed.
