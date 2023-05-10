Every two years Minnesota State High School member schools are realigned for competitive sections with section placement determined by student enrollment and geography with a balanced number of schools in each section.

Competitive sections

The Minnesota State High School League reorganizes competitive sections every two academic calendar years based on school enrollment data.

The enrollments for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years include three of the five largest schools coming from the Lake Conference with the largest being Minnetonka with 3,348 students and the second largest Wayzata with 3,321 students. Edina is fifth with 2,506, Eden Prairie is seventh with 2,479 and Shakopee is ninth with 2,354. Prior Lake is third with 2,655 and Blaine is 2,535.

