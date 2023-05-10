Every two years Minnesota State High School member schools are realigned for competitive sections with section placement determined by student enrollment and geography with a balanced number of schools in each section.
The enrollments for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years include three of the five largest schools coming from the Lake Conference with the largest being Minnetonka with 3,348 students and the second largest Wayzata with 3,321 students. Edina is fifth with 2,506, Eden Prairie is seventh with 2,479 and Shakopee is ninth with 2,354. Prior Lake is third with 2,655 and Blaine is 2,535.
In the 2020 realignment, Wayzata was the largest school with 3,396 students, Minnetonka (3,383), Prior Lake (2,722), Blaine was fourth (2,666) and Eden Prairie was fifth (2,642).
As for the four Bloomington Richfield Sun Current schools, Bloomington Jefferson is the largest at 42nd with 1,447 students (down from 1,548 which was the 44th most from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 years). Bloomington Kennedy is 53rd with 1,182 students (down from 1,252, 67th). Richfield High School is 61st with 940 students (an increase from 891 students ranking 78th) and Academy of Holy Angels is 94th with 630 students (down from 631 students ranked 112th).
The Metro West Conference programs joining Jefferson include Chaska (43rd, 1,447), Waconia (54th, 1,289), Chanhassen (55th, 1,283), New Prague (56th, 1,255), St. Louis Park (59th, 1,228), Benilde-St. Margaret’s (62nd, 929) and Orono (65th, 901).
The Tri-Metro Conference programs include Kennedy, Holy Angels and Richfield plus Robbinsdale Cooper (58th with 1,138 students), Columbia Heights (81st, 739), DeLaSalle (97th, 625), St. Anthony Village (102nd, 613), Fridley (104th with 598), Visitation (109th with 568) and Brooklyn Center (161st, 341).
New sections
For the most part the sections remain unchanged.
In boys basketball, Section 6AAA swaps out Hutchinson for Robbinsdale Cooper to include Kennedy, Richfield, Holy Angels, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Delano, Mound Westonka and Orono.
In girls basketball, Apple Valley moves to Class AAA and will join Section 6AAA to make a nine-team section including Kennedy, Richfield and Holy Angels. Section 6AAAA will have seven teams including Jefferson.
In cross country, Kennedy moves from Section 3AA to Section 3AAA joining Jefferson, Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount, Eagan, Park Cottage Grove and Hastings.
Jefferson remains in Section 2AA with Shakopee, Prior Lake, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Holy Family. Waconia joins the section in 2023-24.
In football, Richfield moves to Section 4AAA joining Holy Family, Breck, Minneapolis North, Twin Cities Charter, Concordia Academy-Roseville, St. Croix Lutheran and Brooklyn Center.
Holy Angels remain in Section 5AAAA joining Benilde-St. Margaret’s, DeLaSalle, SMB, Minneapolis Roosevelt and Minneapolis South.
Jefferson and Kennedy remain in Section 3AAAAA with Two Rivers, St. Thomas Academy, Apple Valley and Hastings.
In boys hockey Kennedy is moving from Section 2A to Section 4A and will join Southwest Christian/Richfield, Simley, South St. Paul, St. Paul Academy, St. Paul Highland Park and Mahtomedi.
In girls hockey, Jefferson moves from Section 2AA to Section 6AA joining Metro South, Edina, Hopkins/St. Louis Park, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Wayzata and Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper.
Holy Angels will move from Section 5A to Section 4A facing Chicago Lakes, South St. Paul, Visitation, Minneapolis and Blake.
Kennedy soccer moves from Section 3AA to Section 6AAA with Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Wayzata. The girls will face Washburn, Southwest, Park, Hopkins, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper and Wayzata.
Kennedy softball moves from Section 3AAA to Section 6AAAA and will compete against Edina, Washburn, Southwest, Hopkins, Park, Armstrong and Wayzata.
Holy Angels and Richfield will add Apple Valley to Section 3AAA.
