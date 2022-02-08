Girls hockey wraps up regular season with plenty of fireworks
Girls hockey turns the page on the 2021-22 regular season this week with the start of the various section tournaments.
Section 2AA
Bloomington Jefferson garnered the No. 6 seed in Section 2AA and opens at No. 3 Shakopee Friday, Feb. 11.
Other Section 6AA quarterfinals to be played at the better seed Feb. 11 include No. 8 New Prague at No. 1 Minnetonka; No. 5 Chaska/Chanhassen at No. 4 Eden Prairie and No. 7 Prior Lake at No. 2 Holy Family. Game times are set for 7 p.m.
Semifinals will be played back-to-back at Braemar Arena in Edina at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 among the quarterfinal winners. The final will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Braemar.
Section 5A
Holy Angels, ranked among the top 10 in single-A all season, received the No. 2 seed in Section 5A after losing to both Metro West Conference contests to Orono, the second-ranked team in the Feb. 2 state coaches’ association poll.
The Stars were ranked fourth, while third-seeded Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian came in sixth in the final state rankings, making for what should be an extra competitive section tournament with all games played at the better seed.
Orono receives a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 5 Delano/Rockford at No. 4 Minneapolis at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the semifinals.
Holy Angels will host No. 7 Pine City at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 and No. 6 Breck is at Mound’s Thaler Arena at 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
The quarterfinal winners will meet on Feb. 15 with the finals set to be played on Feb. 17.
Regular season
Jefferson (12-13) wrapped up the regular season winning twice over the final seven contests, including four consecutive losses against Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Holy Angels, New Prague, and Orono.
The Jaguars couldn’t find a second goal in a 2-1 loss to New Prague as their goaltender, Mariah Marek stopped 33-of-34 shots.
Jefferson senior assistant captain Chasity Anderson returned to action for the first time since a knee injury derailed her summer and put her future in hockey in jeopardy.
She put in the work to rehab from a third knee injury to sign an offer to play hockey at Division I Franklin Pierce (Rindge, New Hampshire).
She made eight saves against New Prague and added 33 saves in a 6-1 loss to Orono two days later on Feb. 5 in the final tune-up ahead of sections.
Jefferson captain Grace Schuck scored each goal against New Prague and Orono. The goal against New Prague came on the power play in the second period with assists from Jayda Johnson and Stella Bartsh.
Schuck scored an unassisted goal late in the second period against Orono to give her 23 goals in 25 games.
Holy Angels (20-4-1) got the better of the Jaguars in a 4-2 loss at the Bloomington Ice Garden Jan. 29.
Jefferson senior Abbie Longhenry scored 1:34 into the opening period before the teams traded goals over the final four minutes of the period to give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Holy Angels added three goals during seven minutes in the period to carry a 4-2 lead into the second intermission. Reagan Loichle, Bella LaMere, and Audrey Garten scored for the Stars who were outshot by a 36-30 margin in the game.
The Stars ended the regular season with a season-high 12 goals in a 12-0 win at Waconia Feb. 3 in the final Metro West Conference game of the season.
Holy Angels erupted for six goals in the opening period with two power-play goals from Garton, who closed out the hat trick in the second period.
Taylor Lesnar added two goals and two assists and Ella Clow had one goal and one assist. Sister Makayla Clow set up Ella for her third-period goal.
Emilie Anderson added three assists and Anya Anderson had two assists.
