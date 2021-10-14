Section soccer tournaments are underway with several sections hosting quarterfinal matches on Oct. 12 with semifinals to be played Oct. 14. Other sections host quarterfinals Oct. 14 before the Oct. 16 semifinals. All section finals will be played on Oct. 19.
In Section 3AA, No. 1 Richfield, No. 3 Holy Angels and No. 5 Kennedy all scored quarterfinal victories while Jefferson came up short in the second half in a 3-2 loss at Eagan in a Section 3AAA quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Section 3AAA
Jefferson sophomore Bennett Lindman scored in the opening half and senior Aidan Atkins added a second-half goal to give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead before Eagan scored twice to advance in a 3-2 win at Eagan High School.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 12
No. 1 Apple Valley def. No. 8 Hastings 5-0
No. 2 Eagan def. No. 7 Jefferson 3-2
No. 3 Rosemount def. No. 6 Park 2-0
No. 4 Eastview def. No. 5 Burnsville 5-1
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 14
Rosemount at Apple Valley 7:30 p.m.
Eastview at Eagan (site and time TBA)
Final
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Semifinal winners at Eagan 5 p.m.
Section 3AA
Top-seeded Richfield continued to impress with a 5-0 win over South St. Paul in the section quarterfinal win on Oct. 12. The Spartans used two goals each from Yulian Rodriguez and Rodrigo Castaneda in addition to a goal from Luiz Sanchez.
Richfield scored twice in the opening half and added three more goals in the second half while goalkeeper Carlos Luiz Ibarra made one save in 70 minutes before Cole Madison played the final 10 minutes of the game, making one save. The shutout was Richfield’s ninth of the season while the team has outscored the opposition 74-11 while playing to a 14-1-2 record.
Another four players added assists including two from Belal Elghorab while one assist was credited to Angel Mendez Lopez, Erick Lopez Martinez and Justin Ayala.
Kennedy picked up its 10th win of the season in a No.5-over-4 seed upset at St. Thomas Academy thanks to a second-half goal for a 2-1 win on Oct. 12.
Third-seeded Holy Angels used a pair of goals from Aidan Smith to dispatch sixth-seeded St. Paul Highland 3-0 on Oct. 12. Noah Hermanson also scored and Carter Hermanson assisted on each of the goals to boost his season assist total to 22 (and he leads the team with 19 goals) as the Stars improved to 11-3-2 on the season. Smith is second on the team with 16 goals.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 12
No. 1 Richfield def. No. 8 South St. Paul 5-0
No. 5 Kennedy def. No. 4 St. Thomas Academy 2-1
No. 2. Two Rivers def. No. 7 Simley 4-0
No. 3. Holy Angels def. No. 6 St. Paul Highland Park
Semifinals
Oct. 14
Kennedy at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Holy Angels at Two Rivers 5 p.m.
Finals
Oct. 19
Semifinals winners at Two Rivers 7:15 p.m.
Section 5AA
Quarterfinals
Oct. 14
No. 8 Roosevelt at No. 1 DeLaSalle 7 p.m.
No. 6 Blake at No. 3 Mound Westonka 5 p.m.
No. 5 Watertown-Mayer at No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7 p.m.
No. 7 Delano at No. 2 Orono 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 16
Quarterfinal winners at higher seed, TBD
Finals
Oct. 19
Semifinals winners at higher seed, TBD
Section 6AAA
Quarterfinals
Oct. 14
No. 8 Cooper at No. 1 Southwest 7:30 p.m.
No. Armstrong at No. 4 St. Louis Park 7 p.m.
No. 6 South at No. 3 Washburn 7 p.m.
No. 7 Hopkins at No. 2 Wayzata 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 16
Quarterfinal winners at higher seed, TBD
Finals
Oct. 19
Semifinals winners at higher seed 7 p.m.
