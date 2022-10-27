Section tournaments continued Tuesday with volleyball and football opening up while state soccer state quarterfinals continued Tuesday through Thursday.
Football
Eighth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up its first win of the season in a 44-7 win at No. 3 seed Richfield (4-5) in Section 5AAAA quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Red Knights (1-8) advance to face No. 2 St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake at noon on Saturday at Blake.
Holy Angels received a first-round bye as the top seed in the section and will host No. 5 Minneapolis South at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The better seed will host the section final at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
In Section 3AAAAA, No. 5 Jefferson traveled to No. 4 Apple Valley for a Week 3 rematch which the Eagles held on to a 24-23 win. Apple Valley won another close contest, 35-33 to move on to Saturday’s semifinals at No. 1 St. Thomas Academy at 1 p.m.
Second-seed Kennedy received a first-round bye and will host No. 6 Two Rivers which knocked off No. 3 Hastings 33-28 at McNamara Stadium on Tuesday.
The semifinal winners will face at the better seed at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Volleyball
In Section 6AAAA, No. 4 Edina held on for a 3-2 win over No. 5 Jefferson by scores 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-13 on Wednesday night.
Edina advances to face top-seed Burnsville in the semifinals Nov. 1.
St. Louis Park (15-13) received the No. 3 seed and opened with a 3-0 sweep of No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn by scores 25-15, 27-25, 25-17. It was the third meeting of the season for the two clubs which met in tournaments at Hopkins and the Oriole Classic, both won by Park.
The Orioles travel to No. 2 Minneapolis Southwest at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 with the section final to be played Nov. 3 at the better seed.
In 6AAA, No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s (21-7) will host No. 3 Holy Angels (23-4) in what should be a fantastic volleyball match at Haben Center at the St. Louis Park campus at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Both teams swept their opening round matches 3-0 with BSM topping No. 7 Orono while Holy Angels beat No. 6 Mound Westonka.
No. 8 Bloomington Kennedy (12-8) was swept by top-seed New Prague (15-13) in the quarterfinal 25-11, 25-17, 25-19. The Trojans will host No. 4 Delano on Friday.
The final will be played at Waconia High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Soccer
Holy Angels received the No. 2 seed in Class AA and opened with a 5-0 win over Zimmerman in a state girls’ soccer quarterfinal played at White Bear Lake High School Tuesday.
The Stars (18-2) used a pair of second-half goals from Ellen Neuharth with assists from Ella Mejia Quintanilla.
Madden Smith, Makayla Clow and Elizabeth Pierce broke through with goals in the first half as Chloe Sandness played 60 minutes before Tea Opitz played the remaining 20 minutes.
The Stars advanced to the semifinals which will be played at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2. They will play the winner of the Mankato East and Cloquet game.
Top-seed Mahtomedi beat Winona in the quarterfinals on Wednesday while No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s faces No. 5 Alexandria at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the final quarterfinal match at Monticello High School.
On the boys’ side of the state soccer tournament, No. 5 Richfield won a thrilling quarterfinal against No. 4 Worthington 2-1 in a game played at Farmington High School on Wednesday.
Top-seed Hill-Murray shutout Austin 4-0 also at Farmington, Tuesday evening.
Richfield and Hill-Murray will meet in the semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at US Bank Stadium.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 DeLaSalle beat Princeton 2-1 in the Oct. 26 quarterifnal played at Monticello High School. Clouqet faces St. Cloud Tech Thursday at Irondale High School with the winner facing DLS at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday,
The state championship is set for 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Cross Country
Section 6AAA was ran at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista on Wednesday afternoon.
Wayzata swept the boys and girls team titles while the Hopkins girls and Minneapolis Washburn boys advanced to state by finishing second.
St. Louis Park girls’ finished fifth and the boys’ were sixth in the team points standings.
Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky beat out Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow for the section title in 16 minutes, 43.70 to 17:36.11.
St. Louis Park had two state qualifiers including sophomore Anna Healey and junior Jersey Miller who finsihed within a half-second of each other. Healey was 11th in a personal-best time of 20:09.82 and Miller was 12th in 20:10.04.
Healey finished 23rd at the meet last season and 40th as an eighth grader in 2020.
This will be Miller’s third state meet after the 2020 meet was cancelled due to the pandemic in favor of the TCRC XC Showcase where she placed 46th. She was 18th at the 2019 state meet as a freshman and 46th in 2021 as a sophomore.
On the boys’ side, Park sophomore Paxon Myers was 24th in 17:25.85 and senior Denly Lindeman was 28th in 17:32.67. Myers was one spot out of a state-qualifying spot as Wayzata junior Robert Marshall grabbed the final spot finishing 23rd in 17:19.25.
