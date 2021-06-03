Baseball in Section 3AAA began with an upset at Richfield High School as eighth-seeded Richfield took back control of the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy from No. 1 seed Holy Angels during a 5-3 win in the section opener May 29.
The two teams met four days earlier with the Tri-Metro Conference champion Stars winning 13-9.
The Spartans built an early 4-1 lead scoring twice in the first and again in the second inning.
Jaxon Moon anchored Richfield at the plate going 2-for-3 including a walk to begin the game. He stole second base before scoring on Max Levin’s double to center field. Conor Hnitz drove in Levin to make it a 2-0 lead.
A walk, hit-by-pitch and dropped the third strike lead to Andrew Davis scoring on a passed ball during Moon’s at-bat. Luke Woltersdorf scored on a ground ball hit to Stars shortstop Joe Longo who was charged with an error on the plate.
Holy Angels responded with a double, single and walk to load the bases in the second inning. Connor Niznick’s fly out to left field allowed Sam Hellstrom to score from third base to cut the lead to 4-1.
Holy Angels added two more runs in the third inning coming off a double from Hellstrom to left field to plate Longo and Sam Palmer who was running for Will Briggs who reached on a double to left field to make it a one-run game, 4-3.
Spartans senior Tritan Zornes provided the insurance run in the sixth inning on a double to left field to bring in Preston Hodek who was running for Tarin Jayamanne who drew a walk.
Richfield pitcher Nick Wiederholt went the distance for the winning including a 1-2-3 seventh inning on just nine pitches to hand the Stars an upset to start sections. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout for the 86-pitch complete game. He induced 18 flyouts and tossed 13 first-pitch strikes to 31 batters.
Simley wins a low-scoring affair
Richfield returned to play against Simley Monday, May 29 as the teams scored early and late in the upper-bracket quarterfinal.
Moon once again got things started for Richfield in the first inning with a single to the shortstop then stole second base with one out. Lavin’s line drive to right field was enough for Moon to score.
Richfield stranded four base runners including Jamisen Holt who reached second base with one out while pinch-running for Jayamanne who singled to left field to start the seventh inning.
Simley was kept off the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth inning when they scored with two outs on a single then an error.
Woltersdorf shut out Simley for 4 2/3 innings before Ethan Thompson worked the final 1 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up two runs, one earned on three hits in what was the first loss for Richfield in the double-elimination format.
Kennedy wins an elimination game
Richfield returned to action on June 2 to face Kennedy in an elimination game.
The Eagles used a 7-run fourth inning in a 9-2 win to advance to play June 4.
Kennedy uses two hits each from Nick Manning, Cole Hauk, and Gage Schmitt to move runners around the bases. Hauk and J.D. Coady each drove in two runs and Coady stole two bases.
Will Scott gave up both earned runs on nine hits for the complete game. He struck out three batters and walked one.
Hintz started for Richfield on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings before Davis shut out the Eagles over 2 2/3. Hintz struck out five batters allowing five earned runs on eight hits.
Offensively for Richfield, Hodek and Lucas Frye each had doubles and Zornes contributed with two hits as eight different batters had a hit.
Stars recover
After the 5-3 loss to Richfield in the section opener on May 29, Holy Angels won a pair of elimination games to extend the season.
The Stars ended Highland Park’s season by a 10-3 score on May 29 before a 5-3 win over Sibley on June 2.
Briggs went 2-for-4, driving in four runs and Troy Lynch had a big day from the leadoff spot going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs plus a walk. Each had a triple.
Aidan Smith gave up one earned run on eight hits over six innings. He struck out eight batters and walked two before Hellstrom worked the final inning, striking out all three batters faced.
Holy Angels advanced past Sibley by a 5-3 score on June 2.
Hellstrom responded to a Warriors home run in the first inning with a two-run double. He was also the winning pitcher giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. He pitched six relief innings.
Section 3AAA all games at Richfield High School
Upper breacket
May 29
No. 8 Richfield 5, No. 1 Holy Angels 3
No. 4 Simley 9, No. 5 Highland Park 7
No. 3 Henry Sibley 1, No. 6 South St. Paul 0
No. 2 St. Thomas Academy 8, No. 7 Bloomington Kennedy 2
May 31
Simley 2, Richfield 1
St. Thomas 6, Sibley 2
June 4
Simley vs. St. Thomas
Lower bracket
May 31
Holy Angels 10, Highland Park 3
Kennedy 1, South St. Paul 0
June 2
Holy Angels 5, Sibley 3
Kennedy 9, Richfield 2
June 4
Holy Angels vs. Kennedy 4:30 p.m.
Winner plays Simley/St. Thomas loser at 11 a.m. June 5.
Championship game set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, if necessary second game to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.