The second of two suspects in a Dec. 23 shooting death at Mall of America was arrested last week in Georgia, as was his mother, who investigators determined helped her son flee the state.

The arrests occurred Jan. 17, with 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet’s arrest in Decatur, Georgia, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.

