The second of two suspects in a Dec. 23 shooting death at Mall of America was arrested last week in Georgia, as was his mother, who investigators determined helped her son flee the state.
The arrests occurred Jan. 17, with 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet’s arrest in Decatur, Georgia, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.
Longstreet, facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault, was driven to Georgia by his 30-year-old mother, Hodges said. She was likewise arrested Jan. 17 on suspicion of aiding and abetting her son, but has not been charged.
While discussing the arrests last week, Hodges called back to the warning he delivered following the first charges filed in the Dec. 23 shooting inside of the mall’s Nordstrom store, which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul.
“Anybody that helps him is going to get locked up,” Hodges recalled.
Through the department’s investigation, detectives identified Taeshawn Adams-Wright, 18, of Minneapolis as one of the shooters. He was arrested Dec. 24 in St. Louis Park, along with two 17-year-old males who have been charged with second-degree riot, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
The charges against Adams-Wright were filed Dec. 29, at which time Hodges announced investigators were looking for Longstreet.
“You cannot kill somebody in a mall and think you’re going to get away with it,” Hodges said last week.
Hodges was nearly at a loss for words in discussing the arrests of Longstreet and his mother, noting that if Longstreet had been killed at the mall rather than accused of murder, his mother would feel differently about protecting the suspect.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Bloomington Police Department participated in arresting Longstreet and one other adult at the scene who had outstanding warrants, according to Clauson.
Hodges noted that the guns and shell casings recovered in the investigation appear to match shell casings recovered at other crime scenes in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the past 18 months. He was uncertain if the evidence collected at the mall will connect the suspects to those incidents.
According to the criminal complaint filed against Adams-Wright:
Surveillance video from the mall and Nordstrom captured the Dec. 23 shooting and the events leading up to it. The video shows a group of males pursuing Hudson in Nordstrom.
Multiple witnesses told police the males were arguing in the men’s clothing department prior to the shooting. Two witnesses saw two men brandishing semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines, arguing with Hudson before chasing and shooting at him eight to 10 times and fleeing the store.
Surveillance video showed Hudson and two friends heading toward an escalator leading to the store’s second floor. Hudson’s friends got on the escalator, but before Hudson was able to step onto the escalator, one of the 17-year-olds approached and blocked him. Hudson backed away from the juvenile and began to retreat to the men’s department. A pursuing group of males spread out in an apparent effort to corral Hudson from all sides.
Surveillance video showed another 17-year-old confront Hudson, who turned to flee while grasping his cross-body bag. The juvenile chased Hudson as he tried to run away, grabbed him and physically struggled with him. Video also shows Adams-Wright and Longstreet holding firearms with extended magazines and running toward Hudson as he struggled with the juvenile who grabbed him.
Hudson attempted to flee the assailants as the group ran into and knocked over multiple displays. Customers and employees fled the area and attempted to hide from the fight.
Hudson was tackled to the floor by the juvenile that chased him as Adams-Wright and Longstreet continued to run toward them. Longstreet pointed a gun with his right hand toward Hudson and a muzzle flash is seen in surveillance video.
Adams-Wright then stood over Hudson and took a shooting stance. The juvenile who tackled Hudson separated from him and ran off as Adams-Wright and Longstreet stood over Hudson. Clothing displays obstructed several camera views, but one camera captured a hand pointing a handgun toward where Hudson’s body was found, and a bright muzzle flash reflected on the floor. Hudson did not move from that location and was found bleeding from several gunshot wounds.
Hudson was shot multiple times at approximately 7:50 p.m. and pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m., despite life-saving efforts by multiple people, including an eyewitness, mall security and emergency medical personnel. Police officers found discharged cartridge casings from 9mm and .40 caliber firearms near Hudson’s body.
Adams-Wright and Longstreet fled the store with the other members of the group. Surveillance video captured the group fleeing the store to a parked vehicle nearby.
Cellphone data led investigators to an apartment in St. Louis Park where officers arrested Adams-Wright, two of the juveniles in the surveillance video and several other people. Multiple pieces of clothing were recovered from the apartment that matched clothing worn by the group at the time of the shooting, including a pair of distinctive boots worn by Adams-Wright during the shooting that had a blood-like substance on them.
Investigators searched several cellphones recovered from the apartment and located a video taken just after the shooting showing the group of five males involved in the incident with their clothing clearly visible.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
