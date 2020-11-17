Instead of planning a return trip to Chaska, Friday’s practice was the last due to positive COVID testing
Rarely do two football teams face each other on consecutive weeks, but playoff football is like that.
Jefferson (1-5) ended the season with a 49-0 loss at Chaska Nov. 11 and was preparing for the return visit to open Section 2-5A play on Nov. 17.
“We wanted to see how our team would respond in practice knowing we were going to face Chaska again in the playoffs,” Jefferson coach Tim Carlson said before calling the team together during Friday’s practice to break the news of the season ending right there due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“Thursday’s film session went great and Friday’s practice was one of our best. We were proud of how our kids were responding to going back to Chaska. They know they didn’t play well and wanted another shot at a good Chaska team.”
Carlson learned the season was in jeopardy Thursday evening but it wasn’t confirmed until Friday afternoon during varsity practice while the B team was playing Richfield.
“The tough part is I could give the players only so little information,” he said. “I understand why, but in a way, I felt it was a little unfair. They were shocked and saddened by the news. One minute you’re practicing, the next you’re done.”
The last thing the team did together was watching the second half of the B squad play Richfield.
“Our kids did everything we’re asked to do to remain safe and when you look at the fact they’ve been doing things together since June, our kids did a great job and I am proud of how they went about their business these last couple of months.”
At the start of the season, four of the six teams were ranked in the top 10. “We did not win as many games as we would have liked, but we played hard and were quite entertaining,” Carlson said, reflecting on the season. “We stood up to the challenge and gave every team a good fight.”
The regular-season game was moved to Chaska after Bloomington Stadium was deemed unplayable.
Chaska scored twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter to enter halftime up 35-0.
“Very typical of Chaska, they were big and athletic. Offensively they just pounded us and on defense, they are a great example of the effectiveness of getting 11 guys to the football,” Carlson said.
Jefferson’s defense forced the Hawks to punt on the opening drive but a roughing the punter penalty extended the drive, which ended with a Chaska touchdown.
“That’s the way the game went,” Carlson said as the Jaguars offense averaged 3.4 yards per carry. Brock Edwards ran for 45 yards and Roosevelt Cage added 35 yards on the ground.
After signing his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Massachusetts, quarterback Carter Hanson completed 11-of-21 passes, including nine catches by Isaac Freitag for 64 yards and ran three times for 8 yards.
Quarterback Robbie Traylor completed 2-of-4 passes for 28 yards.
Austin Chroup led the Jaguars defense in tackles and played a good all-around game according to Carlson.
“Isaac had a good game and has been a consistent player for us all year,” Carlson said. “It’s been fun to watch him grow and mature as a player and a person over the last year or so.”
Senior captain Seth Krakow led the team in tackles followed by Cashaun Kobold and Aedan Bertrand.
Chaska countered with eight different ball-carriers rushing for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Dewandis Youmans had two touchdowns, including a 17-yard rushing score in the first quarter and added an 11-yard interception for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 49-0.
Quarterback Brayden Sanders complete 5-of-8 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 52 rushing yards and another touchdown.
Cooper
Week 5 found Jefferson at Robbinsdale Cooper for the final Friday night football game of the season, Nov. 6.
The Hawks held on for a 33-26 final score after Jefferson clawed back from a 21-0 deficit in the opening quarter to trail 21-19 going into the final quarter.
The 21 points came on a 55-yard run by standout running back Cameron Royal, an 11-yard touchdown pass and a 69-yard interception return.
Hanson found Sam Wanzek on a 4-yard touchdown just before halftime to put the Jaguars on the board, 21-7.
The two connected for a 13-yard touchdown less than seven minutes into the third quarter to make it 21-13 and Cage scored from 14-yards out with one second left in the quarter, 21-19. Jefferson was stopped shy of the goal line on the 2-point attempt.
Cooper responded with a quick 50-second drive, culminating in a 34-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 27-19 and another short rushing touchdown with 2:35 to make it 33-19.
Hanson and Wanzek connected for a third touchdown this time from 8-yard out to make it 33-26 with 1:27 to go. Aidan Atkins kicked the extra point and the ensuing onside kick was successful to give the Jaguars the ball back with a chance to win the game on the final drive of the game.
Sections
Jefferson was seeded sixth in Section 2-5A but the forfeit means No. 3 Chaska plays at No. 2 Mankato West on Nov. 21 in the semifinals. Top-seeded Chanhassen will enjoy a first-round bye and will host the winner of the No. 5 New Prague at No. 4 Waconia game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The two remaining teams will meet at the better seed at 1 p.m. the following Saturday, Nov. 28.
The final Saturday of the month was determined to be the last possible day for football to be played.
Blood drive
The Jaguars collected 97 units of blood during a Red Cross Jefferson Quarterback Club Blood Drive at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Nov. 6. The appointment-only event raised $10 for each blood donation, plus student donors received a $10 gift card as a thank you to donate outside of school.
