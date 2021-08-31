The final Saturday before football season-openers serves as a chance for teams to iron out the details against another opponent.
Jefferson and Richfield hosted events, while Holy Angels and Kennedy traveled on Saturday.
Kennedy took on Champlin Park, Cambridge-Isanti and Burnsville on Burnsville’s Dick Hanson Field at Bob Pates Stadium Saturday.
Season openers are spread across Thursday and Friday, Sept. 2 and 3 for various reasons.
Thursday games kickoff at 7 p.m. with Jefferson hosting Chaska at Bloomington Stadium; Hill-Murray at Holy Angels at StarDome.
Friday’s contests include Kennedy at Park Center and Richfield at Providence Academy.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.