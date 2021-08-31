The final Saturday before football season-openers serves as a chance for teams to iron out the details against another opponent. 

Chris Martin
Buy Now

Kennedy’s Chris Martin, right, cannot be denied the end zone during the Aug. 28 scrimmage at Burnsville High School.

Jefferson and Richfield hosted events, while Holy Angels and Kennedy traveled on Saturday.

Kennedy took on Champlin Park, Cambridge-Isanti and Burnsville on Burnsville’s Dick Hanson Field at Bob Pates Stadium Saturday.

Richfield scrimmage
Buy Now

Richfield’s defense swarms around a St. Paul Johnson ball-carrier during Saturday’s action at Spartan Stadium.

Season openers are spread across Thursday and Friday, Sept. 2 and 3 for various reasons.

Thursday games kickoff at 7 p.m. with Jefferson hosting Chaska at Bloomington Stadium; Hill-Murray at Holy Angels at StarDome.

Rayzjon Walker
Buy Now

Kennedy’s Rayzjon Walker breaks away from the Champlin Park defense during the Aug. 28 scrimmages at Burnsville High School.

Friday’s contests include Kennedy at Park Center and Richfield at Providence Academy.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments