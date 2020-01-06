Details transferring from practice to games for Jefferson boys
After a season-high, four-game winning streak to reach the South St. Paul Premier championship game, Jefferson drooped a pair of games against quality opponents.
Eagan (9-4) handed the Jaguars a 6-3 loss in the tournament finale on New Year’s Eve before a 5-3 loss at Centennial to begin 2020 on Jan. 2.
A key from the last seven games is the ability to score or keep the opposition out of the net, an obvious key to generating success and ultimately wins.
Over the four wins, Jefferson scored 27 collective goals while allowing 10 goals during that stretch, including three games with two goals against.
“We’re not going to expect to score six or seven a night but we’ve seen more consistency like the details in practice they are doing more in games and it is helping us out,” Jefferson coach Mike Terwilliger said.
The roles flipped over the two losses to find Jefferson at 4-7 overall coming into Metro West Conference play, which begins Jan. 16 against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Bloomington Ice Garden.
After sneaking past Woodbury by a 4-2 final in the tournament opener at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul, Jefferson returned the next night with a big 6-2 win over Hastings.
“We felt we were outworked so we were not pleased with the effort,” the coach said. “Tonight we had better jump, played with more speed and worked harder.”
Terwilliger felt fortunate to get the over Woodbury and felt the win over Hastings was a higher-quality game played by his team, starting with a 4-0 lead in the opening period with goals from Jack Mickelson, Grayson Hight, Brett Herbert and Carson Jacobs.
Jacobs’ first of three goals in the evening came 14:30 into the opening period.
Hastings worked back into the game with a late goal in the first period and then made it 4-2, 57 seconds into the second.
Jacobs added a power-play goal at the 2:19 mark of the period and completed the hat trick at 8:57, scoring both goals on solid individual stickwork to maneuver around the defense.
Hastings outshot the Jaguars 33-27 in the game but senior Basil Kamsheh was up to the challenge to defend the goal.
“It’s fun to have good competition because they are what is going to make us better by the end of the year,” Terwilliger said. “We could play as well as we did tonight and you get a tie but that’s what you want.”
The key to the line with Jacobs and Mickelson came down to Mickelson’s ability to move his feet to free up space for the others to operate.
“They play with so much speed it opens up chances for others,” Terwilliger said.
Defensively, the coach likes the improvement made by the defensemen over the last month but he didn’t like the number of turnovers in their end of the rink.
“They keep getting better,” he said, reflecting on better decisions and playing with more grit in a team win.
Moving on to the championship, Eagan scored three times less than five minutes midway through the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Mickelson put one back for the Jaguars late in the period to enter the second intermission down 4-2.
Jacobs set up Ben Goedderz with a Jefferson goal to make it 4-3 just 28 seconds into the third period.
Kamsheh made 31 saves and then made 29 saves during Thursday’s loss at Centennial. Over the previous four games, he had 119 saves and is 4-6-0 overall with a .891 saves percentage.
Centennial scored three times over the final six minutes of the non-conference game played in Circle Pines for the come-from-behind 5-3 final score.
Tyler Noble gave the Jaguars a 3-2 lead at the 9:35 mark of the third period but the late rally by the home team started soon after as they outshot the Jags 11-5 over the final period and 34-19 in the contest.
Mickelson and Hight set up defenseman Martin Olson for a power-play goal late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1 going into the second period. Centennial broke through to make it 2-1 at the 15:25 mark, 38 seconds later Mickelson found the back of the Cougars goal with assists from Logan Bonney and Olson.
Kennedy comes up just short
Kennedy captain John Lane scored 1:45 into overtime to help the Eagles top Minnehaha Academy in the second game at the Herb Brooks Classic’s Silver Division in Blaine on Dec. 27.
The win was the second of the season for the Eagles as Tyler Jost scored a pair on the power play and completed the hat trick 12 minutes into the second period to give Kennedy a 4-3 lead. He added a fourth goal to make it 5-4 coming at 14:04 of the third period.
The Redhawks kept pace with Kennedy sending the game into overtime after tying the game up with 51 seconds in regulation, despite Eagles goaltender Luke Skophammer making 30 saves.
Gentry Academy scored three times in the tournament opener against the Eagles en route to a 7-3 final score.
Jost scored twice in three minutes during the second period to pull Kennedy within two goals of the lead, 4-2. Kennedy’s Kiran Haefel-Zastrow picked up his first goal of the season with five minutes to play.
After the Eagles OT win over Minnehaha Academy, Eau Claire (Wisconsin) was the final opponent at the Herb Brooks Classic on Dec. 28. Overtime was needed once again at the Huskies provided the decisive goal, six minutes into overtime.
Lane and Jost provided the goals for Kennedy and finished the tournament with two goals and seven goals, respectively.
The two lead the team in scoring as Jost has 19 points on 13 goals and Lane has 13 points on eight goals. Herman has 12 points on nine assists.
Kennedy opened the new year with a two-game road trip through the northern part of Minnesota as the Eagles were not rewarded for a solid effort losing a pair of one-goal games, Jan. 3-4. Duluth Denfeld scored twice in the second period before Kennedy tied the game up on goals from Jost and Chase Beacom with seven minutes to play.
Denfeld’s Kade Shea scored the winning goal at 15:21 of the third period.
On Saturday, Kennedy traveled to the Miner’s Memorial Building in Virginia where the Blue Devils bookended the game with a goal in the first and third periods while Kennedy provided the lone goal in the middle period. Lane scored on the power play, 1:55 into the period. Kennedy also held a 31-19 shots edge but couldn’t get past Ian Kangas who made 30 saves to earn the win.
