bookfest
Buy Now

KARE11 TV Meteorologist Belinda Jensen discusses how her interest in science led to a career in meteorology and writing a series of children’s books during a science demonstration Feb. 29 during the annual Bloomington Bookfest at Oak Grove Middle School. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments