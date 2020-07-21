Bloomington native pursues golf career in Arizona
Now living and working in Arizona, Bloomington native Michael Schmitz put together highly successful performances over the last two weeks before resuming his regularly scheduled life in the desert heat of Arizona as an amateur golfer, for the time being.
Schmitz went 9-under par to place sixth at the Minnesota State Open at The Royal Golf Course in Lake Elmo July 7-9 before following that up at the state amateur tournament in Edina last week.
The former Jefferson Jaguar and Winona State golfer said his putter was working well at the less-familiar course in Lake Elmo. Thinking ahead a week, he was feeling great about his game heading into a vastly more familiar course near his hometown.
“I knew the course a lot more and so I was really happy with the hot start,” he said, pointing out the degree of difficulty in the course set-up at the state am, compared to the state open.
“Doug [Hoffmann] likes more tough pins, usually they are fair but they have one day where a couple of the pins are not get-able,” Schmitz said as the MGA officials want to test the skills of the golfers.
Schmitz was lights-out with an opening around 66 at Edina Country Club to share the lead with eventual champion Frankie Chapan.
Schmitz not only was bogey-free but birdied the opening three holes to set the tone for a very strong round at the 117th MGA State Amateur. He replicated that performance with birdies on 4-of-6 holes off the front side, finishing with a 2-under 33. He went on to card rounds of 71 and 74 to tie for 10th place (5-under) Minikhada Club’s Derek Hitchner.
Playing in the final group of the tournament with Capan (Alabama/North Oaks) and Caleb VanArragon (Valparaiso/Bunker Hills), Schmitz got off to a bad start on Wednesday with bogeys on 3-of-4 holes, playing in front of the largest gallery on the course.
“It’s always nice to be in that last group to be able to see where the leaders are at,” he said. “It gives me an idea of what to expect but I got off to a slow start.”
Trying to make up shots against Capan, who plays at Alabama and is used to pressure situations, made it even more difficult. “I was pretty much in the backseat the whole time. I didn’t have too many looks that last day. I’ve played enough tournament golf now where I want to play with the best players I can.”
Playing alongside Capan was a first for Schmitz, who has gotten to know a number of the big names in Minnesota golf in recent years.
Schmitz birdied the 364-yard par 4 fifth hole and finished up the front nine with four consecutive pars to be at 2-over. On the back nine, he had three bogeys and three birdies including a birdie on the 205-yard par-3 17th hole after consecutive bogeys.
Arizona
Schmitz golfed at Grand Canyon College as a freshman before transferring to Winona State where he experienced a lot of success in the Northern Sun.
He returned to Chandler, Arizona in November 2017 to be able to golf year-round to turn pro sooner than later. Schmitz works at Second Swing in Scottsdale 35 hours per week while hitting golf balls the rest of the time.
“Being able to play in the winter is so huge,” he said. “It’s different in the summer and then with COVID-19, I haven’t been able to play in as many tournaments as I’d like to.”
He’s waiting for the best time to turn pro and head out on the Arizona regional tour known as the Outlaw Tour to prepare for the PGA’s Q-School ultimately.
He learned about desert golf while on family vacations to the area as a middle and high schooler. “Desert golf is awesome in the winter but 115-degrees in the summer is hot,” Schmitz said.
Schmitz plans to return to Minnesota to play in the MGA’s Four-Ball Amateur rescheduled for Sept. 4-7 at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson. He partnered with Noah Rasinski to place runner-up at 10-under at Madden’s last August.
“We were able to ham-and-egg it,” Schmitz said as they took a triple bogey during the second round and ended up losing by three strokes.
Bloomington’s Dwan Golf Course is listed as Schmitz’s course this summer – the course is one of the shortest in the area measuring 5,400 yards and par 68. He grew up playing the public course and will head out with his father and some friends on a Sunday afternoon round. “It’s fun,” said Schmitz, who focuses on his wedge shots from 50-yards in. He missed shooting the course record 60 by one stroke.
At the state open, Schmitz didn’t know much about the recently renovated course so the goal was to play smart. “It came down to how well I could putt on the crazy, undulated greens,” he said. “My ball-striking has been solid and I got hot with the putter so I was happy to go after it.”
State open officials allowed golfers to wear shorts instead of the typical long pants due to the heat. “It was crazy hot so I was glad to have the shorts,” he said. Another difference between Minnesota and the desert is rough. “There is no rough in the desert or else it is overseeded but no bent grass as we have in Minnesota so that was interesting to play with.”
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
