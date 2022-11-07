Rare goalie free kick helps set the tone for Holy Angels
When Holy Angels senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness launched a free kick from the middle of the Vikings logo in the early moments of the Class AA state championship game, she didn’t realize what happened until her teammates started swarming her.
What she chalked up to put a little something more into the free-kick turned out to be the first goal in what would be a 2-1 win (6-5 shootout) against four-time defending state champion Mahtomedi on Nov. 4 at US Bank Stadium.
The goal by Sandness wasn’t her first of the season as she scored twice on similar set pieces within 10 yards of the midfield line.
“It’s my dream to score goals as a goalkeeper,” Sandness said after the win and something she’s prepared for at the practice. “I needed to get the ball on frame and trust my girls that they would pen it in. I just put a little extra power on it and said, ‘just get there.’”
That extra oomph spun Sandness away from the target so she didn’t initially see what happened. “I turned around and hear the screaming as everyone ran at me. I said ‘what happened?’ and everyone ran at me so I thought ‘Oh! I scored!’ I almost started crying there because it was a dream to score in a state championship. It’s just amazing. I adore my teammates for not slowing down after that.”
The Stars’ defense, full of youth and inexperience with two freshmen in the heart of the defense, was up to the challenge to deny a veteran-laden Zephyrs squad who kept coming at the goal in waves.
Stars coach Dave Marshak said the pressure was off his team, given what was at stake for Mahtomedi.
“That program is a machine year-in, year-out where they churn out college-level talent and during training, we had a conversation where we felt we could win the game but not many other people thought that,” he said. “We’ve always had one-goal battles with them, always. We knew we would be in it and if you’d offered me [penalty] kicks before today I probably would’ve taken it. It’s just an incredible accomplishment for these players.”
Marshak said the phrase among the coaching staff this fall has been “Slay the dragon and that is the dragon, Mahtomedi. That is such an incredible program, 10 state titles, four in a row, it just feels good to be in the second interview finally.”
This is Holy Angels’ second state title joining the 2003 squad in their 10th state appearance going back to 1982. The Stars were state runner-ups in 2001, 2002 and 2008 but never made it to that championship game despite qualifying for five state tournaments since 2015.
The Zephyrs won the state semifinal 3-1 against the Stars last season and captured the state title in 2008 by a 1-0 final in Marshak’s first season with the program.
Marshak said the running joke between him and Mahtomedi coach Dave Larson at the annual pre-state tournament banquet is that one of these years, “He’s not going to be there to ruin it for me, but we wanted to play Mahtomedi in the final because to be the best you want to beat the best.”
Zephyrs comeback
Mahtomedi finally broke through with the tying goal in the 59th minute after Sandness made an initial save in traffic before the rebound was knocked in to make it a 1-1 contest.
Larson, the Zyphers coach, said his team didn’t make their luck as much as they have in the past. “I thought we played solid in the first half but we came out with a lot of pride in the second half,” he said. “I thought we were unbelievable the opening 20 minutes of the second half until we got that tying goal. Then I felt we lost our poise a little bit.”
Senior Lily Lindquist said they wanted the title so bad, so the halftime message was a reminder of all that remained on the season checklist.
“We’ve been working for this for four years and this is all that we’ve got left which motivated me personally,” she said. “We’ve got to give it all. We’ve got it because this was the last time we would play together.”
Buekle said the challenge was staying calm, despite the nerves but during halftime, they had a good reminder that when they calm down and play their game good things happen.
“Nobody wants to go to PKs and we had several chances to make it totally different,” Buekle said.
“I have a very young back line, especially at centerbacks with Addy Judson who is all-state as a freshman. But they all do need instruction, so I’m telling them to shift or switch marks,” Sandness said. “It’s all about communication and trusting each other. They are an amazing defensive line with depth in [Dahl] and [freshman] Audry Hess, then we can sub back in and be ready.”
Judson and junior midfielder Makayla Clow were tasked with marking Class AA Ms. Soccer Award winner Katelyn Beulke.
That score stood through the remaining 21 minutes of regulation plus two more 10-minute overtime periods to set up the dramatic shootout phase to decide the champion.
A sign of sportsmanship came through as the goalkeepers not only talked on their way from midfield to the goal before the shootout but slapped high-fives after neither saved an opening-round shot.
Sandness made a textbook dive to her left to get both palms on the ball on the Zyphers second shot invoking an arm pump and “Let’s go!” directed at her Stars teammates as the Holy Angels crowd went crazy.
“No matter what, I wanted to get at least a finger on it, and getting that first save really pumped me up,” Sandness said. “It’s terrifying as it’s all against you, but when you make saves like that, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
When ask at what spot in the order Sandness would step up to take a shot, Marshak said she was penciled in at No. 11, or last.
Holy Angels won the shootout 6-5, with the decisive goal coming from sophomore Briarleigh Dahl who converted her first shot but did so before the referee whistle. She had to do it again and replicated that first shot to the same spot — the left side of the goal to send the Stars into full-on celebration mode.
“I tried yelling for them, but they were already celebrating,” Dahl said as she remained at the penalty spot trying to refocus to do it all again. It was her first in-game penalty shot, which only added to the pressure. She thought about changing directions on her shot but recalled what Marshak says about trusting your shot every time, don’t switch. Dahl said the Mahtomedi goalkeeper was pointing in the other direction, which psyched her out.
Semifinal win
Holy Angels senior Kate Van Sloun had room to take a touch and fire what would be the game-winning shot in the 22nd minute for would be more than enough in a 1-0 win on Nov. 2 over Mankato East.
The Stars’ defense was pushed to the end after Clow picked up the assist on Van Sloun’s goal to help them find a 12th consecutive win.
The shutout was the 15th of the season in 21 games.
Walking off the field after the state semifinal loss to Mahtomedi last season, Marshak asked assistant coach Amanda Cook, who manages the back line, what it would take to get through the Zephyrs.
“We needed to get faster as a group and take advantage of a 22-player roster to provide the necessary depth to keep everyone fresh because they just wear you down,” Marshak said. “Throughout the game, we matched them every time they put three-four players on the line we put three-four players on the line. We trust these kids. (I) never had a second doubt about bringing these kids off the bench.”
During the championship press conference, it was asked how long they would wear their medals. The responses ranged from midnight, after an appearance with the trophy during halftime of the football team’s section final, to wearing it to class on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.