Rare goalie free kick helps set the tone for Holy Angels

When Holy Angels senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness launched a free kick from the middle of the Vikings logo in the early moments of the Class AA state championship game, she didn’t realize what happened until her teammates started swarming her.

State champions
Holy Angels senior Stephanie Goedde carries the Class AA state soccer trophy to celebrate with fans at US Bank Stadium after a 2-1 win (6-5 shootout) over Mahtomedi on Nov. 4.
Madden Smith
Stars fans
Holy Angels fans high-five the players after the trophy presentation at US Bank Stadium.
Sandness save
Holy Angels senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness makes a diving save during the second half of the Nov. 4 state championship game against four-time reigning state champion Mahtomedi.
All-Tournament Team
Members of the Class AA All-Tournament team including three Holy Angels players. They include the three players in the back row from right: junior Makayla Clow, freshman Ellen Neuharth and senior Chloe Sandness.
Adeline Judson header
Ellen Neuharth
Kate Van Sloun goal
Stars' Kate Van Sloun takes what would be the game-winning shot against Mankato East during the state semifinals.

