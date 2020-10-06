Jefferson, Kennedy win respective wave groupings ahead of Metro West championships
A brief lightning delay moments before the start of the Jefferson-St. Louis Park-Chahanssen boys wave at the Metro West Conference jamboree at Gale Woods Farm couldn’t delay the inevitable.
The Jaguars used a 45-second spread between the first through fifth runners during their wave to win the top wave, Sept. 30, scoring 29 points, two points clear of runner-up Chanhassen while Park was third with 65 points.
Adam Lueth and Zachary Skinner finished second and third, respectively in the wave, four seconds apart to guide the Jaguars.
Lueth, a sophomore, was the lone underclassman among the top 14 runners, finishing in 17:23.2 while Sknner, a junior was third in 17:27.2. Chanhassen senior Ben Scheller ran the top time of 16:46.6.
A trio of Jefferson runners helped round out the top-10 times led by senior Joe Gathje who was seventh in 17:51.8, junior Mason Young was eighth in 17:59.2 and Zach Studdiford in ninth 18:08.4.
By running within 17 seconds of each other, the Jaguars were able to stay ahead of Chan’s fourth and fifth runners for the needed team points. Studdiford was 13 seconds ahead of the Storm’s No. 4 runner.
Zach Tapajna and Ian Klein completed the varsity roster placing 20th and 21st overall for Jefferson.
With the rest of the Metro West runners, Skinner was fourth overall and Gathje was ninth.
In the girls race, Jefferson placed third with 56 points after St. Louis Park and Chanhassen duked it out for the wave win. Park won by four points (33-37) with all five scorers among the top 10.
Jefferson junior Megan Lee, the 2019 Metro West Conference champion, was third in a season-best 19:41. Chan junior Isabella Roemer posted the top time on the day in 18:38.5 while Park freshman Jersey Miller was second in 19:33.8.
Lee’s seventh-grade teammate Amelia Borgen was sixth in the wave in 19:59.1 and sophomore Caroline Hemann was 12th in 21:21.3.
Three Jaguars finished within 22 seconds of each other led by freshman Jamie Drewitz 17th in 21:40.8, seniors Ella Graff was 18th in 21:53 and Anna Gaul was 19th in 21:55.4 and seventh-grader Jackie Larsen was 20th in 22:02.8.
Kennedy girls ran against Robbinsdale Cooper, which only had three runners – not enough to score points in the team race.
Kennedy eighth-grader Gwen Vogt ran the top time in the wave of 21:38.1 and was 18th overall when all the times from the wave were compiled.
Senior Brayden Hill was second in 22:04.8 and 23rd overall and junior Mari Podas was third in 23:06.9 and 29th overall. Sophomore Katrina Wrase was fourth in 23:53.9 and senior Edda Pederson was fifth in 24:28.4 to complete the team scoring. Eagles freshman Madeline Gray was sixth in 24:39.5.
In the Kennedy boys wave, the Eagles beat out Cooper 27-32, led by three seniors Brady Vogt who was third in the wave in 18:49.3 (27th overall), Gannon Shilson was fourth in 18:50.8 (28th overall) and Gabriel Mastel was fifth in 18:58.5 (30th overall). Kennedy junior Thomas Siesennop was seventh in 19:55.7 and sophomore Oliver Johnson was eighth in 20:14.8 to complete the team scoring.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
