Jaguar boys second, girls third while Kennedy girls fifth and boys sixth under windy conditions
Jefferson boys cross country was in search of its first conference title since back-to-back championships in 1983 and 1984 when the team stepped to the line at Gale Woods Farms Oct. 8 for the Metro West Conference Championships.
One week earlier the Jaguars clipped Chanhassen for the jamboree meet, a precursor to the final regular season meet of the season.
This time, Chanhassen did enough to stay ahead of the Jaguars by three points, 34-39 while third-place Chaska tallied 70 points and Kennedy was sixth with 175 points.
Jefferson’s five point-scorers finished among the top 12 times led by sophomore Adam Lueth’s fourth-place time of 17 minutes, 27.52 seconds and junior Zach Studdiford ran a tremendous race to cut nearly 25 seconds off his time from the jamboree to place sixth overall in 17:36.53 followed by junior Mason Young eighth overall in 17:40.90, senior Zachary Skinner was ninth overall in 17:42.63 and senior Joe Gathje was 12th overall in 17:43.06.
Senior Zachary Skinner was fourth overall in 17:27.13.
Chan senior Ben Scheller won in 16:20.66.
Kennedy senior Gabriel Mastel led the team by finishing 29th in 18:46.12, senior Brady Vogt was 33rd in 18:52.06 and senior Gannon Shilson was 36th in 18:56.11.
In the girls race, St. Louis Park beat out Chanhassen by 16 points while Jefferson garnered third place with 54 points and Kennedy was fifth with 136 points.
Jefferson seventh-grader Amelia Borgen continued to push the pace with a fourth-place finish in 19:47.16 and sophomore Megan Lee was sixth in 20:14.34. Sophomore Caroline Hemann was 11th overall in 21:12.33, junior Emily Albert was 13th in 21:16.91 and senior Anna Gaul was 20th in 21:48.93 to complete the team scoring. Freshman Jamie Drewitz was close, finishing 21st in 21:52.14.
Kennedy eighth-grader Gwen Vogt was 18th overall in 21:37.51 to lead the team followed by senior Brayden Hill who was 23rd in 22:14.56, sophomore Katrina Wrase was 31st, junior Mari Podas was 35th overall and junior Hayden Dickey was 52nd.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.