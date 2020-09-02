Without larger meets, cross country teams aim for conference honors
The cross country season will look different this year with the number of meets and teams competing at one time drastically reduced to one or two meets per week and only as many as three teams competing at one time.
That means events like the Jaguar Challenge, Milaca Mega Meet or the Roy Griak Invite at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course will not take place in favor of closer courses like Brookside Park or Augsburg Park.
The Metro West Conference (Kennedy and Jefferson) will group two or three teams together at smaller venues to encourage social distancing.
The Tri-Metro Conference (Holy Angels and Richfield) will complete meets at Fridley High School and St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park with teams running in staggered starts in groups of three.
Jefferson
One of the ways coach Sean Faulk said for the teammates to connect over the summer was during training runs which meant more consistent attendance for what has been a consistently strong program in recent years. The girls program can boast six current collegiate runners which helped the team capture four of the last five Metro West Conference titles including the 2019 crown.
Four of the top eight runners wore the Jaguar colors including conference champion Megan Lee who is only a sophomore but has a wealth of varsity success including two state meet appearances. Classmate Bella Thurston was seventh, senior captain Ella Graff was 13th and freshman Jamie Drewitz was 16th overall. Lee was third in 2018 meet with now MSU-Mankato freshman Megan Narveson third and now-Hamline freshman Ruth Claycomb sixth.
Jefferson came close to cracking the top two at the Section 3AA meet last fall as Lee repeated from 2018 with a third-place overall finish and Narveson was 12th to secure their places at the state meet. Narveson was 10th overall in the 2018 section meet.
Graff is joined by seniors Bella Drewitz and Anna Gaul as captains along with junior Abby Tapajna.
The Jaguars added junior Emily Albert, who has a track background but is joining the cross country team for the first time, as is sophomore Nordic skiing standout Jackie Larson. Seventh-grader Amelia Borgen is also a newcomer to the program.
The boys aren’t far behind with four runners on college rosters and will be guided by senior captain Joe Gajthe and junior captains Gabe Meier and Zach Studdlford. Gajthe and Studdlford will compete for the top spots on the team along with junior Mason Young and senior Zach Skinner. Sophomore Adam Lueth has jumped up the rankings on the team from a good freshman campaign.
Colden Longley had high aspirations for his senior season before an injury forced him to cut the cross country season short. He is now a freshman at Cornell. Classmate Tim Lueth plans to run at UW-Eau Claire while Anders Olson is a senior at Gustavus and Joey Holtzman is a sophomore at Goucher College in Maryland. Holtzman was the top Gophers runner at the Landmark Conference Championships in November.
Kennedy
Kennedy has several runners with at least four seasons of varsity experience led by senior Brayden Hill who is wearing the blue and gold for a sixth fall while junior Mari Podas is in her fifth season. Both are serving as captains along with senior Edda Pederson who marks her fourth season with the squad.
The boys are guided by a pair of senior captains with four years experience, respectively in Brady Vogt and Gannon Shilson.
Hill posted the top time among the Eagles’ returners at the season-opening dual meet against Jefferson at Brookside Park Thursday, Aug. 27. She covered the 5K course in 24 minutes, five seconds.
Meanwhile, Kennedy eighth-grader Gwen Vogt ran a 22:36.27 to lead the team.
Shilson posted the best time for the boys against Jefferson in 20:09 while sophomore Joe Buch posted a personal-best time of 22:49 in his first race.
Being the first meet of the season in hot conditions, coach Josh Coval said the runners were a little down about their performances, “but they ran pretty well, and many were right about where we predicted them to finish based on an earlier time trial on a one-mile course and given the heat.”
Give the lack of a track season in the spring leading into summer training, for some it was their first race in 10 months.
The Eagles are back at Brookside for a triangular meet against Cooper and Chaska Sept. 3.
“That should be pretty fun to see the kids run on a course they will now have some familiarity with,” Coval said. He anticipates times to drop in the abbreviated season. “They are such a great bunch of kids and they work so hard. I just want them all to crush all their goals and not be so hard on themselves because setbacks are part of the process and there is always something to celebrate. Heck, it was just so great to see all those kids out racing again after so long.”
Coval gave a lot of credit to the Jefferson coach Sean Faulk and Brian Melendez for helping set up the modified course along with the respective activities directors, Chad Nyberg and Jon Anderson plus the City of Bloomington to help navigate schedules. Coval was at Brookside at 11:30 a.m. to help mow the 5,000-meter course with a push mower. “Faulk and Melendez did a great job marking the course so it was neat to do my part to help them host a positive meet,” said Coval said, who is at the start of his 20th season coaching at Kennedy alongside assistant coach April Baden, who is in her seventh season in the program.
Richfield
Marty Huberty credits a dedicated senior class to help boost the number of runners out for the cross country team. The class has 11 runners who can trace their passion for the sport back to Huberty’s sixth-grade running club.
The group met up three times a week over the summer for conditioning and endurance workouts
“We’ve been focused on getting ready and fingers crossed we would get a season and now we have one,” Huberty said. “The dedication to put the work in is amazing and they are all unbelievably devoted to the program. It’s awesome!”
Turnouts for summer training typically hover around 8-10 runners but this summer surged to 25-30 kids which created challenges for Huberty, who focused on training around the high school campus and Augsburg Park. “That makes it easier to watch everyone from seniors to the seventh graders,” he said.
The second year in the Tri-Metro Conference finds the Spartans among the top tier of the nine programs competing on courses at Fridley High School or St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park due to COVID-19 protocol. Each event will include waves of three teams at a time.
Captains for the girls team include Crystel DiGrazia, Ava Durand, Ava Hanks, and Bridget Foley while Juan Jose DiGrazia, Jace Pulkravek, Josh Kuehn and Andy Soto-Moreno will captain the boys.
DiGrazia, Pulkravek and Soto-Moreno earned All-Conference Honorable Mention while the girls brought home even more hardware with DiGrazia and Durand finished in the top 10 to earn All-Conference honors while Hanks and Helen Nguyen earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Huberty anticipates the girls should challenge for second or third place in the conference, pushing Visitation for the top spot.
Nguyen is one of four runners to play another fall sport as she is one of the top tennis players.
Huberty said it takes flexibility on the part of the coaches and students to make it work as the logistics of practice time and match/meet time comes into play.
This will be Nguyen’s second season balancing a spot on both programs.
With 11 seniors in the program, Huberty can utilize those veterans to help show the newer runners the basics of what the coaches expect and how to improve. “The seniors take them under their wings, watch over them,” the Richfield cross country coach explained. “We hear a lot of cheering and camaraderie.”
That encouragement is needed especially this summer. “We’ve always been positive and just told the kids to keep going,” he said. “We’ve utilized the masks during training because as odd as it may seem, the mask is part of the uniform nowadays – its shoes, uniform and a mask. You have to have it for warmups, drop it to your chin for the meet and when done pull it over the nose. It might be uncomfortable.”
In addition to the big senior class, the program has nine seventh-graders who were part of the sixth-grade running program at Richfield Middle School. “I just keep telling them that they are my future and they showed up all summer,” Huberty said.
Huberty is known for his long streak of consecutive years with a marathon. While he did a virtual marathon earlier this summer, “It is not fun,” he said. “I like having family and friends out on the course supporting me and it just wasn’t the same.”
Typically the program works the 9 Mile water stop along the Twin Cities Marathon route as a $500 fundraiser and to help to build camaraderie among the runners and families.
Instead, Huberty is challenging the team first-hand with a 24-hour running fundraiser Sept. 19-20. He has mapped out a 1.1-mile route between teammates’ houses around Richfield and will complete a loop each hour for 24 hours to raise money for the program.
“To make up the loss we are going to have the kids find donors for what we are calling ‘Coach Marty’s Marathon,’” he said. It will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 19 and wrap up at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. “Kids are encouraged to run with me, alums, my brothers are coming out.” The course will begin around 73rd Street and Morgan Avenue, then through Donaldson Park and back up 73rd Street He is setting the goal for Richfield CC teammates to do five loops with him.
“It’s about having fun and raising funds we are otherwise losing out on,” he said. “And it won’t count toward the marathon count but we plan to have a bonfire and camp with the tents out in the yard and put up a big sheet with a projector to watch movies. Kids will sign up for what time they want to run with me and we will have a camper to maybe take a quick half-hour nap.”
Families in the neighborhood already did this in August but Huberty wasn’t able to take part in the entire 24 hours.
Holy Angels
Coach Jason Sheeley has three of the top five Stars back from last year’s runner-up finish at the Tri-Metro Conference Championships including senior Jake Bennett (seventh place), senior Jacob Vogt (16th place) and sophomore Colin Kaster (17th place). Since-graduated Jack Peschel won his third consecutive conference crown as the team was runner-up after winning titles in 2018 and 2017.
Sheeley did not reply to multiple requests for comment ahead of the 2020 season.
Regular season schedule
Holy Angels
Aug. 28 at Fridley High School 1 p.m.
Sept. 15 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park 3 p.m.
Sept. 22 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park 3 p.m.
Sept. 29 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park (Tri-Metro Championship) TBD
Jefferson
Aug. 27 at Brookside Park (Kennedy) 4:25 p.m.
Sept. 4 at St. Louis Park Middle School (BSM, SLP) 4 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Bassett Creek Park (BSM, Kennedy) 10 a.m.
Sept. 12 at Chaska Middle School East (Chaska, Cooper) TBD
Sept. 19 at Elm Creek Park Reserve (Cooper, Chan) 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 25 at Kelly Playfields (Kennedy) 4:25 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Gale Woods Farm (Metro West) TBD
Oct. 1 at Gale Woods Farm (SLP) 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Gale Woods Farm (Metro West) 2 p.m.
Richfield
Aug. 28 at Fridley High School 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Richfield High School (DeLaSalle) 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park 3 p.m.
Sept. 22 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park 3 p.m.
Sept. 29 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park (Tri-Metro Championship) TBD
Kennedy
Aug. 28 at Brookside Park (Jefferson 4:25 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Brookside Park (Chaska, Cooper) 4:25 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Bassett Creek Park (BSM, Kennedy) 10 a.m.
Sept. 25 at Kelly Playfields (Jefferson) 4:25 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Gale Woods Farm (Metro West) TBD
Oct. 8 at Gale Woods Farm (Metro West) 2 p.m.
