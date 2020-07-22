The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors typically meets six times each school year. A seventh meeting took place July 14 discuss a range of items from association finances to COVID-19 updates.
No decisions were made regarding the upcoming school year and if or when league-sponsored sports and activities would begin.
How the 2020-21 school year will be handled is anticipated to be on the board’s Aug. 4 meeting agenda, when the incoming board of directors will meet for the first time.
Tuesday’s meeting was the last for six current board members who are ending their four-year terms. Those beginning new terms at the Aug. 4 meeting including Gary Revenig (Monticello), James Smokrovich (East Ridge), Dawn Engebretson (Rockford), Ceil McDonald (South St. Paul), Bill Tauer (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton) with one more appointee to be made by Gov. Tim Walz.
Highlights
• Zero Week for football teams is set for Aug. 10 while the rest of fall sports begin Aug. 17, barring a decision from the state’s health or education departments the last week of July.
• The 2020-21 budget, before COVID-19, included a forecast revenue of $814,722. That moves to a deficit of $466,000 without fall sports and worsens to $3.2 million without fall or winter activities. Communications Specialist John Millea added that the league pays an annual catastrophic insurance coverage of $650,000. He said 80 percent of MSHSL funding comes from state tournaments including tickets, television and sponsorships. Board Treasurer Tom Jerome of Roseau says the system is, “in many ways archaic” and suggests a funding system based on school membership fees.
According to Millea, Mike Domin of Crosby-Ironton pointed to the need for stable funding now to reinforce changing the current way the MSHSL is funded.
A point was made that some schools pay more in conference membership fees than MSHSL membership fees.
Tuesday’s meeting included several updates from Executive Director Erich Martens on various projects, including ongoing conversations with various state tournament venues about what state tournaments might look like this year, the NFHS Summer Meeting, the league’s participation in the Youth Sports Roundtable led by Minnesota Commissioner Tarke Tomes and various other association board meetings. Martens thanked Heather Mueller, Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, for her support in discussions and planning on returning to learning and participation. He also thanked League staff in establishing the LEAD network among member schools as a way for members to stay in communication.
The board of directors approved the formation of a Return to Participation Task Force to develop plans once the Return to Learn models are released by the Department of Education and Gov. Tim Walz the week of July 27.
A financial task force was created to prepare models for the 2020-21 season and beyond based on the unique challenges of COVID-19.
• Students must have a physical every three years but due to COVID-19, physicals set to expire after March 13, 2020, were extended through the end of the 2020-21 season (typically in June).
• Community Media Systems was approved to provide live, audio-only streaming of section and state league events through its social media platforms. Community Media Systems is the group of local, non-profit cable television stations including public television outlets and school-designated media systems.
• The league updated language and information regarding approved special recognition options for member schools.
• The Marketing and Communications Committee recommended an action item for the Aug. 4 meeting to move to offer a digital-only program at state tournaments.
• The board of directors approved a five-year agreement with Select Sports America to provide soccer balls, apparel and other related equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.