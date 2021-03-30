Jefferson sophomore Gracelyn Roy was part of the Class AA state gymnastics meet at Champlin Park High School Saturday.
Roy, the Section 2AA vault champion, scored an 8.800 on each of her two passes.
This photo of Roy is from her section-winning pass at Jefferson High School which yielded a 9.475.
Sartell captured the Class AA team title with 148.050 over Forest Lake (146.775) and Section 2AA champion New Prague’s sixth-place score of 143.025.
Sartell’s Marley Michaud won the all-around with a 38.1250 ahead of Forest Lake’s Claire O’Gorman (37.6750) and Section 2AA champ Kaitlyn Nguyen of Lakeville North was fifth with a 37.5000.
