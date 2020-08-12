Jefferson coach appreciates the opportunity to get out there in 2021
Jefferson football coach Tim Carlson was still processing the news of the 2020 football season moved to March 2021 when asked for his reaction last week.
The Minnesota State High School League, which member schools pay dues to be a part of, announced the move of football and volleyball seasons to the spring during the Aug. 4 board of directors meeting.
The announcement sparked impassioned and immediate responses across social media while Bloomington and Richfield coach put a positive spin on the opportunity to be bigger, faster, stronger and perhaps more prepared for a football season on the back end of winter instead of playing playoff football in the bitterly cold conditions.
“Yes, a lot of things,” was Carlson’s first reaction when reached Wednesday. “Still processing this between the kids and coaches as to what the fall will look like because it has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. At first, we thought it would be a no-brainer that we would play then watched other states around us and were positive again then were down and now ended up somewhere in between. The good thing is that we get to play, which is good, and now we have to adapt to it with the things in our control.”
He’s stayed in contact with friends and family in the medical field to gauge their opinion and to stay on top of what is going on to make the best decisions for the students and program.
While disappointed to be without football games on Fridays this fall for the first time in 31 years, Carlson is anxious to see what will be allowed this fall for practice and team activities. “And now my wife has to deal with me,” Carlson joked as football season typically means a lot less time around home.
Jefferson always has a wide-ranging summer program that doesn’t revolve just around football. They volunteer at various times throughout the season with veterans groups, help work at youth clinics and help out with summer basketball tournaments at the high school and activities center.
“They’ve had a great summer on their own in pods of 10 in June before we started practices in the official strength program in July,” he said. Those workouts followed the safety protocols laid out by the department of health. They primarily stayed outdoors for team activities and had three players test positive for COVID-19, which could be traced back to AAU basketball. They completed the necessary steps to keep the rest of the program safe, staying at home for 14 days.
“Everyone is disappointed but realistic,” Carlson said of the decision to move games to March and decrease the season to a six-game schedule. “I don’t know if anyone was surprised or completely shocked but we were just getting into the ramp-up mode for the season with practice starting in a week,” Carlson said.
Carlson’s oldest son, Joe, was recently married and was planning on coaching again at Minnetonka in the fall.
The two summer football camps (quarterback and youth) took place following social distancing guidelines with a reduced number of campers from a typical year. In addition to a third- to eighth-grade youth camp, Jefferson hosted a quarterback camp and coaches organized two free Sunday night flag football sessions on the turf.
“Those were great,” he said. While enrollment numbers in BAA football were up, ahead of team evaluations which took place recently.
Carlson teaches at Jefferson and also coaches golf where he oversees the junior varsity program. Pushing the traditional high school golf season further back into the summer isn’t ideal, either. Tentatively, the spring season will begin once the fourth season of football and volleyball wraps up in mid-May. Golf would run from mid-May through July.
“People are gone by that time, kids have summer jobs, families take vacations and all of that other stuff that goes on during the summer,” he said as it becomes tougher to find openings at courses who are in the heart of the demanding summer schedule by then.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Cutline goes here
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.