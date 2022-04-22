A 30-year-old Eagan man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, although his target was determined to prevent him from being successful.
Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to Cub Foods, 10520 France Ave., at approximately 6:30 p.m. April 8, where they spoke with a 57-year-old Bloomington woman. She reported that she had withdrawn $160 from an ATM and was carrying the cash and her debit card in her hand as she exited the store. Outside the store, the suspect ran up to her and tried to grab the cash from her hand, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The woman held onto her cash, however, despite repeated attempts by the suspect to grab it. The woman yelled for help as the suspect was grabbing at her cash, which a Cub employee heard. He went inside to call the police as the suspect wandered off. The woman also called 911 after entering her vehicle and attempting to follow the suspect as he fled on foot through the grocery store’s parking lot, Utecht explained.
With a description of the suspect, an officer arriving at the scene spotted him between parked vehicles, near the entrance to Cub Liquor. The suspect began to walk away when he spotted the officer, but was quickly detained without incident. The victim provided verification that he was the man who attempted to rob her, resulting in his arrest, Utecht said.
Cash transaction
A 40-year-old Minneapolis man reported that he was a less fortunate robbery victim following an incident in a Bloomington hotel parking lot.
The victim called the police at approximately 1 p.m. April 8, saying he was robbed of $25,000 at gunpoint. Police officers responding to his report met him in the parking lot of Holiday inn Express and Suites, 7801 12th Ave., according to Utecht.
The victim said he had arranged the purchase of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a gold necklace from the perpetrator, a man he had met in St. Paul previously. The victim needed time to accumulate cash for the transaction and wanted to meet in a public place when making the purchase. When the Jeep Grand Cherokee arrived at the hotel parking lot, the victim was waiting in his car. A male exited the Jeep, approached the victim and pulled a gun on him, taking the victim’s cash. The victim called 911 after the Jeep departed, Utecht explained.
The victim had few details about the identity of the man he was attempting to strike a deal with, Utecht noted.
Discount shopping
A 24-year-old South St. Paul man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery following a confrontation with a loss prevention officer from the Mall of America Macy’s store.
Police officers were dispatched to Macy’s at approximately 6:30 p.m. April 12, after the 24-year-old loss prevention officer had confronted the suspect. The loss prevention officer reported that he observed the suspect cut tags off a pair of jeans and shoes, put them on and leave the store without paying for the merchandise, Utecht said.
The loss prevention officer confronted the man on the sidewalk outside the mall after he exited the store. He grabbed the suspect’s arm in an effort to detain him, but the suspect did not stop. He threatened to stab the loss prevention officer, prompting the officer to release the suspect’s arm. The suspect continued walking, then turned around and reached toward his waistband as if he were reaching for a gun. He told the officer he would shoot him, prompting the officer to retreat inside the store, Utecht explained.
With a surveillance video image of the suspect, police officers checking the area found him near the mall’s Nordstrom store and arrested him. In addition to the store’s clothing, he had store jewelry in his possession. The total value of the merchandise was $260, Utecht noted.
Angry neighbor
A 34-year-old Bloomington man appeared to be unwelcome at his new apartment, at least by one neighbor.
The neighbor, a 35-year-old man, was arrested following a report of an assault.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 9700 block of Pleasant Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. April 9. They spoke with the victim, who said he was assaulted by his neighbor across the hall as he was entering the apartment he was in the process of moving into, according to Utecht.
The victim said the suspect entered the hallway as he was arriving at his apartment. The suspect, who seemed aggressive, tackled the victim from behind as he opened his door, sending both men falling to the floor of the victim’s apartment. The suspect then began punching the victim before wrapping his arm around the victim’s neck and compressing it. The suspect eventually released the hold, but threw a bottled beverage at the victim before leaving. The victim then locked his apartment door and called 911, Utecht explained.
The suspect has reportedly been aggressive toward other residents of the building. As additional officers were responding to the call to monitor the building’s exits, the suspect was located near an exit. The officers had identified the suspect by name, based upon the victim’s report and the building superintendent’s tenant list. He was taken into custody without incident, and there was no indication why he confronted his neighbor, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
Marital discord
An unhappy wife wound up being arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault involving her husband, who was arrested as well.
A patrol officer was parked along the side of the road near the intersection of 106th Street and Hampshire Avenue at approximately 4:10 p.m. April 7 when two vehicles passed through the intersection at high speed. One of the vehicles appeared to be trying to run the other car off the road, and both vehicles came to a stop. A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman exited one of the vehicles and began screaming at the driver, a 27-year-old Brooklyn Park man whom she identified as her husband, Utecht said.
The Brooklyn Park man began backing away from the scene, and the Minneapolis woman yelled to the nearby officer to stop her husband’s vehicle. Uncertain of what was happening, the officer followed the man’s vehicle as he drove west on 106th Street while calling for additional officers to assist, Utecht explained.
The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Brooklyn Park man continued driving. He had a license plate hanging off his rear bumper, separate from the license plate affixed to his vehicle. When the man turned north on Maryland Road, the officer used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. At that point the officer and other officers arriving at the scene initiated a high-risk stop, according to Utecht.
The Minneapolis woman arrived at the scene as well. She exited her vehicle and approached the disabled vehicle, despite instructions to stay back. She entered the disabled vehicle and began assaulting her husband. At that point the officers intervened, detaining both parties, Utecht said.
The woman told the police the man is her husband, despite having a different address and last name than hers. She said that she suspects her husband is being unfaithful and she went looking for him at his place of employment in Bloomington. She found him in his vehicle with another employee and rear-ended his vehicle, losing her license plate in the process, Utecht explained.
She was accused of hitting his car multiple times as he attempted flee from her, Utecht noted.
The Minneapolis woman was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault for rear-ending her husband’s vehicle and on suspicion of domestic assault for attacking him in his disabled vehicle. The Brooklyn Park man was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
