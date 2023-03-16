A 16-year-old St. Paul boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery, accused of spraying a chemical irritant at a mobile phone repair employee at Mall of America in Bloomington.

Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 1:20 p.m. March 3 after a 34-year-old employee of Mobile Zone reported the incident. The victim said the suspect had dropped off a phone for repair and was quoted a price of $200 for the service. When the suspect returned to pick up the repaired phone, he attempted to walk away without paying for the service, and when confronted by the employee, the suspect sprayed a chemical at the employee, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

