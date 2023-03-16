A 16-year-old St. Paul boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery, accused of spraying a chemical irritant at a mobile phone repair employee at Mall of America in Bloomington.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 1:20 p.m. March 3 after a 34-year-old employee of Mobile Zone reported the incident. The victim said the suspect had dropped off a phone for repair and was quoted a price of $200 for the service. When the suspect returned to pick up the repaired phone, he attempted to walk away without paying for the service, and when confronted by the employee, the suspect sprayed a chemical at the employee, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
When picking up the repaired phone, the suspect claimed his sister had a credit card he would use to pay for the repair, and stepped away from the employee to speak to his sister. Instead of handing over a credit card, she began to walk away, and the suspect followed, prompting the confrontation with the employee, Utecht explained.
Video surveillance of the mall helped security personnel track the suspect, whom security officers detained inside the mall. The suspect told the police he had dropped off the phone for repair, but claimed he had paid for its repair. Upon his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a stun gun, Utecht noted.
Return to the scene
A 38-year-old Bloomington man who makes regular visits to the Mall of America and has been cited for trespassing in the past is accused of stealing a credit card reader from a mall kiosk.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall’s Custom Zone kiosk at approximately 2:20 p.m. March 1 in response to a report that the blinds of the kiosk had been forced open and the credit card reader, valued at $450, was missing, Utecht said.
Surveillance video showed the suspect forcing the kiosk open and taking the credit card reader. An officer reviewing the video recognized him, and the mall’s security staff identified him by name, based upon previous incidents that prompted a trespassing citation, Utecht explained.
The suspect was not found in the mall that afternoon, but he was observed walking through the mall on March 6 and was detained shortly before noon by security officers in the mall’s transit center, where he was arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary and an outstanding warrant, Utecht noted.
Angry grandson
An argument between a 21-year-old Bloomington man and his grandmother resulted in the man’s arrest on suspicion of domestic assault.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 8900 block of Old Cedar Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. March 6. Officers arriving at the apartment spoke with the suspect, who stepped outside. He said he lives in the apartment with his grandmother and that they had argued, but claimed he did not touch his grandmother during the argument, Utecht said.
The 68-year-old grandmother, however, said the suspect had been arguing with his mother during a telephone call. She asked her grandson to leave the apartment as a result, and reported he grabbed her arms and pushed her backward. She also noted she thought he was under the influence of drugs, Utecht added.
Upon his arrest, the suspect was uncooperative as officers attempted to walk him to a squad car. A search of his backpack following his arrest turned up suspected narcotics, according to Utecht.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic assault, obstructing the police with force and narcotics possession.
Unwelcome news
A 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following an incident involving his girlfriend of five years.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 9300 block of Old Cedar Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. March 8. Officers arriving at the scene were pointed to the source of the incident by witnesses, and a 26-year-old resident of the apartment building approached the officers, saying she had called to report that her boyfriend had assaulted her, Utecht said.
The woman said her boyfriend stays at her apartment occasionally and that she was ending their relationship, causing an argument. The woman reported that the suspect pushed her down, causing her to hit her head against a wall. He then grabbed her throat, Utecht explained.
The woman was able to get back up and tried to take her apartment key from the suspect, but he choked her and forced her to drop his keys. She was able to leave the apartment, however, after failing to call her mother, and was able to call 911 from the hallway, according to Utecht.
Both the woman and the man had marks and scratches, and the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene, Utecht noted.
Witnesses in the building said they heard the sound of furniture being thrown in the apartment, and the woman’s 911 call in the hallway, Utecht added.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and domestic strangulation. He also had a Dakota County warrant for terroristic threats and a probation violation, as well as a prior conviction for terroristic threats, enhancing the booking of his assault to a felony, Utecht explained.
