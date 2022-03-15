Senior Emily Roach reached the 1,000-point milestone while scoring 10 points in Jefferson’s 83-45 loss at Rosemount in the Section 3AAAA semifinals March 5.
Roach becomes the seventh Jaguar to reach the milestone and first since Ellie Gess did so in 2017 with her 1,260 points, second on the all-time list trailing 2012 grad Britney Scherber, whose 1,563 points remains at the top.
She was held to seven points in the Jaguars 52-41 win over Eastview in the quarterfinals March 2. Junior center Angelina Chapple led the way with 14 points, matching her total in a 74-54 victory over New Prague to wrap-up the regular season on Feb. 25.
Jefferson matched a season-best three-game winning streak going into the semifinal, after starting the season 3-0.
Roach, Emma Felt and Caroline Hemann each averaged double-digits this season with Roach averaging 12.3 points followed by Felt with 11.1 ppg and Hemann with 10.7. Chapple averaged 9.3 points, Courtney Anderson and Abi Jo Nelson averaged just over seven points per game. Each of the five players hit at least 20 points once this season.
Anderson set a new program high for 3-pointers made in a single game as the Jaguars needed all seven of her shots to pull out a 69-66 win at New Prague Jan. 25. Anderson finished with 22 points in the game.
