Six skaters with at least 21 points while supported by a veteran goalie have the makings for a special run for Holy Angels girls’ hockey
Holy Angels spoiled Jefferson’s senior night at Bloomington Ice Garden on Saturday in a 4-2 win for the fourth-ranked (Class A) Stars who are on quite the roll this season, winning four straight and five of the last six games.
Jefferson took a 2-1 lead into the second period before a Holy Angels’ three-goal outburst in the second period to pick up the Metro West Conference win.
Sophomores Audrey Garton and Bella LaMere accounted for three of the four goals. Garton finished with two goals and assisted on LaMere’s game-winner, along with senior captain Ella Clow, 13 minutes into the middle period. Isabella Brama picked up two assists and senior goaltender Celeste Rimstad made 34 saves.
Behind a solid mix of scoring and goaltending, Holy Angels (9-3-0 conference, 19-4-1 overall) currently sits in second place in the Metro West Conference standings with 18 points, two points off Orono (10-0-0, 19-2-0). Benilde-St. Margaret’s is also unbeaten in conference play (6-0-0) with two contests remaining.
The rise near the top of the conference standings has been in the making under coach Ryan LaMere, who is now in his third season.
“It has been such a turnaround since Ryan entered our program,” said senior goaltender Celeste Rimstad, now in her fifth season at Holy Angels.
Classmate and fellow captain Ella Clow echoed a similar perspective: “First season was great, second was great and built on there. We’ve been building to this point and overall, the chemistry on the team has made us so much better.”
That chemistry and open communication among the captains and team helps fuel success – no one is afraid to seek advice or offer perspective. They can hold each other accountable while maintaining a high level of respect.
The win over Jefferson came on the heels of a complete performance across the bench in a 5-0 shutout of Breck Jan. 25 for Rimstad’s seventh shutout of the season and 14th in a Stars varsity sweater.
“It’s a team effort to make sure I’m communicating with them,” said Rimstad, who had 10 saves in the victory. She also made 10 saves in an 8-1 win at New Prague Jan. 27 before turning away 34-of-36 shots to earn the win against Jefferson Jan. 29.
Rimstad improved to 18-4-1 with a razor-sharp 1.64 goals-against average and .918 saves percentage with her sister, freshman Zoe Rimstad serving as the backup this season. She made 10 saves in a 6-0 win over Rock Ridge Dec. 29.
“It’s been a new experience with a sibling on the team,” Celeste said. “We keep each other in check. Sometimes it gets a little silly at practice.”
Zoe picked up hockey first, but Celeste was first to put on the pads. “I inspired her,” Celeste joked. “We always keep track of how many times we got scored on and five-puck is always a big competition for us.”
Holy Angels’ offensive production is a group effort, with each skater picking up at least one point this season. The depth of the scoring is another strong sign of a successful playoff run with six skaters picking up at least 21 points and four more with double-digits.
Clow loves playing with this group, with nearly all of the players back for a second season together. “Building off that this year we know where each other is going to be which makes it easier,” she said. It also helps when it comes time to hold each other accountable. “If someone is not doing it we get after them but we all respect each other so much we understand and take it to heart. We go out there and play our hearts out.”
Garton leads the squad with 46 points (24 goals), Clow has 45 points (15 goals) and Bella LaMere has 43 points (20 goals). A trio of freshmen is next on the list with Harper Poehling collecting 25 points (five goals), Taylor Lesnar with 23 points (13 goals) and Berit Loichle with 21 points (six goals).
With a 4-0 lead going into the final period against Breck the team needed to stay sharp. Rimstad said they’ve lost games in the third period against powers like Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Orono. “We learned from our mistakes and I make sure because its personal to me as a goalie, ‘You know guys, you have to stay in this, especially with a two-goal lead – the most dangerous lead in hockey.”
“We are working towards the state tournament,” Clow said keeping an eye on the end goal. “So every period we have to go in with that all-or-nothing mindset.”
Clow and several teammates bring that state tournament perspective from soccer and softball in recent years.
“Yes, for sure,” Clow said. “We have a lot of competition in our section but I don’t doubt for a second, being on this team for so long, I know this is a different year. The chemistry, attention to detail in practice. It is so high-level.”
Holy Angels wraps up the regular and conference season at Waconia Thursday, Feb. 3 before starting Section 5A play next week. According to the QRF Value, Holy Angels is third (99.0), trailing Orono (115.6) and Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (102.6) for the top spot in the section. The three programs rank in the top five spots in the state.
